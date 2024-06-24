Bossip Video

America is a litigious society, and whenever the police do you dirty, you should sue them for everything they have. Always.

The latest incident of police misconduct, malfeasance and malevolent violence against Black bodies comes from the state currently controlled by the likes of conservative cretins like Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. According to a new WPDE report, a Black 18-year-old girl and recent high school graduate have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and three police officers who falsely detained her at gunpoint.

La’Nisha Hemingway, 18, was en route to meet her friends at the beach when several North Myrtle Beach Police Department officers pulled her over, demanded that she exit her vehicle and walk backward towards them at gunpoint so that she could be handcuffed.

At some point, the pack of piggies realized they made a mistake and that Hemingway was not the person they believed her to be. Body camera footage from the scene was released publicly and you can clearly hear one of the officers say, “That’s not it.”

Peep the harrowing video below.

Beyond the ineptitude of these three stooges, even after the mistake, the officers did not follow proper protocol. The teenager’s lawyer Tyler Bailey explained last week during a press conference outside of North Myrtle Beach City Hall.

“They didn’t even ask her her name. Nobody gave her a report and left angry, traumatized, not knowing what to do,” reports WPDE.

Hemingway’s uncle, Dr. Aaron Cox, also spoke to the media as a member of law enforcement for 35 years and says he is “very familiar with what should have happened.”

“The police didn’t do stuff right from the beginning,” he said. “People that should have been her protectors, treated her like less than a human.”

Janet Hemingway, La’Nisha’s grandmother, made the police officers’ glaring incompetence plain for all to hear.

“All you had to do was run the plate,” she said. “It would’ve told you about her, the car, everything you needed to know you would’ve found out about had you run; they didn’t even know her name at the end of the day- didn’t even ask it.”

We truly hope this young lady gets the help she needs and takes home a big a** bag in the form of a lawsuit settlement. NWA was right.