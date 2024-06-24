Bossip Video

Nigerian singer and songwriter Davido is preparing to tie the knot with his lovely fiancée Chioma Avril Rowland and now wedding blessings fall on them via their fans.

On June 23, the couple delighted social media by sharing breathtaking photos from their pre-wedding shoot.

Davido’s Instagram page showcased a series of images capturing the couple in traditional Nigerian wedding attire. In the first picture, Davido, known for hits like “Fall,” looked dashing in a vibrant, striped agbada—a flowing robe traditionally worn by the Yoruba people throughout West Africa—paired with a Nigerian fila cap.

Chioma, a chef and social media influencer, complemented his style in a Nigerian wedding gown adorned with similar colors and a stunning gele headwrap, a traditional Nigerian headpiece worn by women.

Subsequent photos featured the couple in elegant gold variations of their traditional attire. Chioma dazzled in a gold and cream gown adorned with shiny pearls and embellishments, while Davido matched her elegance in a gold satin agbada with matching fila.

“#Chivido2024,” the superstar captioned the pics.

The joyous occasion promises to be a celebration of love and culture, eagerly awaited by their fans and well-wishers alike. According to a report from Pictorial, Chioma and Davido are rumored to be planning their traditional wedding in Lagos on June 25, 2024. However, neither of them has officially confirmed the exact date on their social media pages.

Chioma was also treated to a bridal shower and she and her fiancé were seen in a video shared by Asoebibella Live, joyously celebrating at the Water Side Venue Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria.

Chioma, dressed casually in a pink denim jumpsuit, was seen dancing and enjoying a glass of bubbly while mingling with friends and family at the event. She was also seen wearing a sparkly mini-dress and dancing with her man.

Attendees were treated to a lavish spread provided by Veritas, OkFoods, and various other caterers.

How Did Davido And Chioma Meet?

Davido and Chioma first crossed paths while they were both in school, but initially, Chioma wasn’t immediately won over by the celeb.

In a 2023 interview with Tayo Aina on the vlogger’s YouTube channel, Davido revealed that his soon-to-be-wife initially ignored his phone calls when he expressed interest in dating her.

However, after some persistence, she eventually traveled to Lagos where they finally went on a date and hit things off.

The couple’s upcoming wedding comes one year after the birth of their precious twins and tragically two years after the heartbreaking loss of their 3-year-old son, Ifeyani Adeleke, who passed away following an accidental drowning.

We’re glad to see these two living life and loving each other.

Congrats to Davido and Chioma!