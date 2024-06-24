Bossip Video

Big Willie BYKE!

After setting the summer box office ablaze with Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, comeback King Will Smith is gearing up to debut an original new song at this year’s star-studded BET Awards in LA.

“From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

The exclusive performance adds to an already impressive lineup of performers, including Tyla, Latto, Shaboozey, GloRilla, Victoria Monét, Ice Spice, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, and Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley.

Additionally, emerging Country star Tanner Adell will perform on the BET Amplified stage.

Returning to host is the always-entertaining Taraji P. Henson on Culture’s Biggest Night headlined by Super Bowl MVP USHER who will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Drake leads the nominations with 7 nods including Album of the Year (For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (“Rich Baby Daddy” with Sexyy Red and SZA), Viewer’s Choice (“Rich Baby Daddy”), and Video of the Year (“First Person Shooter” with J. Cole and “Rich Baby Daddy”).

Nicki Minaj is right behind her fellow Young Money alum with 6 nominations for Album of the Year (Pink Friday 2), Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of The Year (“Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua), BET Her with Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Blessings” and Best Collaboration (“Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and “Barbie World” featuring Ice Spice and Aqua).

SZA, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét each have 5 nominations each.

Beyoncé, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher round out the field with 4 nominations each.

(Click HERE for the complete list of 2024 BET Awards nominees)

According to a press release, the BET Awards has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for the last three consecutive years and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 22nd consecutive year (CY02-CY23).

The 2024 BET Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, June 30, on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT.