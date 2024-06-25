Bossip Video

Meagan Good is speaking out about how she really feels to see her boyfriend make his way back into the spotlight.

Over the weekend, Jonathan Majors was presented with the Perseverance Award at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

The outlet explained in a press release that the award is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.” This comes after the former Marvel star was convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

At the awards ceremony, Good was right by her man’s side, just as she’s always been throughout the trial, and she spoke about just how proud she is of her boyfriend for continuing to persevere through it all.

“This one has really really really really been through it, and to see him get to this point and to see all that God is doing, all that God has done, and to know all God will do, it’s overwhelming,” the actress told Hollywood Unlocked at the awards show.

Good continued,

“When crazy things happen, at the end of the day, it does give you a testimony, it does give you the authority to speak life over others, and to say, ‘Yeah I did get through it, I did persevere, God brought me through that.’ And I think that that’s a blessing to have that testimony because I think it makes you more powerful in the world not only for yourself, but for the kingdom.” “I’m honored to be standing next to him, he is my best friend, my favorite person,” Good concluded before turning to Majors and adding, “I’m really proud of you baby.”

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee also spoke on his decision to present Majors with the Perseverance Award, opening up about his mother’s battle with addiction and the fact that he never gave her a chance at redemption.