Scream Queen Brandy is back in A24’s The Front Room where she faces off against her monstrous mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) who proves she’s the worst houseguest ever in the terrifying trailer you can view below:





“I’m nervous,” said the singer/actress in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. “This is different. This is psychological. It’s very intimate.”

Based on what we can decipher from the twisted trailer, the seemingly evil mother-in-law is more than just a racist Karen moving in with her son and his wife.

She appears to be a sinister senior citizen who may very well be in a religious cult with wicked plans for the couple’s baby.

At one point in the trailer, we see Brandy surrounded by seemingly deranged people who may be her mother-in-law’s malevolent minions. Or something else entirely? Either way, the freaky tongue-licking will give us nightmares well after the release of the film.

Knowing what we know about A24 movies, this could all be in Brandy’s mind or really happening which makes the buzzy film even more intriguing.

Written and directed by Max and Sam Eggers, The Front Room also stars Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff in the upcoming thriller-chiller that marks Brandy’s first Horror role since 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

https://x.com/mcumagik/status/1803787618783551960

Will you be seated for The Front Room opening in theaters September 6? Would you be here for Brandy starring in another I Know What You Did Last Summer movie? Tell us down below and peep some reactions to the twisted trailer on the flip.