Atlanta Black Pride Weekend & Global Black Pride Join Forces For Festival, Billy Porter, Yemi Alade & Omawumi To Perform [Exclusive]

The respective creators of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Global Black Pride have announced a historic collaboration and an array of headliners including Billy Porter.

Global Black Pride 2024 Festival and Celebration, celebrating the intersectionality of identities and the richness of cultures, is coming to Atlanta from August 26 to September 2, marking the only the second in-person Global Black Pride, following its inaugural 2022 celebration in Toronto.

A press release reports that this year’s event theme is “Love and Legacy,” emphasizing the enduring impact of love within the Black LGBTQIA+ community and the importance of honoring and preserving their rich cultural heritage.

Melissa Scott, founder of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, told BOSSIP that her event was created to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ people of color amid their lack of inclusion in Pride events targeted to white members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We have different needs, ” said Scott. “We have different financial needs, mental health needs, educational needs, and in all transparency, we completely vibe differently. It’s just been about creating our tribe and creating a safe space for people of color to do the things that we enjoy doing and the fellowship that we enjoy. “What makes Atlanta really special as well is that this is literally the biggest black Pride celebration in the United States.”

Micheal Ighodaro, President and Co-Founder of Global Black Pride, also chimed in and stressed the significance of bringing Global Black Pride to the southern city.

“I’m Nigerian and I think my friends and I have always seen Atlanta as a beacon of hope for LGBTQ rights,” said Ighodoro.”I think we see ourselves in Atlanta, and I think it’s so significant. It’s a milestone that we’re partnering with Melissa and Atlanta Black Pride Weekend as well to bring people here and to hold Pride pride here because it feels like coming home. It feels right, it feels like community, it feels right to branch out here.”

Global Black Pride 2024 Festival and Celebration Performers Announced

This year, the Global Black Pride 2024 Festival and Celebration will welcome Billy Porter, Yemi Alade, and Omawumi as headliners as part of a two-day music festival.

Melissa Scott, Julius James, and Bishop OC Allen, founders of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, collectively released a statement on bringing the artists to the fest.

“Global Black Pride is not just a festival; it’s a movement. It’s about recognizing and celebrating the intersectionality of our identities and the richness of our cultures. Having artists like Yemi Alade, Billy Porter, and Omawumi headlining this event underscores the global impact of Black LGBTQ+ culture and the importance of our collective voice. Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is honored to have such an inspiring lineup here in Atlanta and look forward to the transformative experiences that Global Black Pride 2024 will bring to our city.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, The City of Atlanta, and Black Pride community partners this year and invite everyone to join us for a week of celebration, education, and unity,” added Michael Ighodaro, President and Co-Founder of Global Black Pride. “Global Black Pride 2024 has something for everyone, and we are so thrilled to be bringing the world to Atlanta which is already the biggest Black Pride in the United States. Mark your calendars for August 27 to September 2, 2024, and prepare to experience the magic of Global Black Pride with Yemi Alade, Billy Porter, Omawumi, and many more outstanding performers and events.”

Global Black Pride 2024 Festival and Celebration Announces Grand Marshals

The Grand Marshal, a pivotal figure in Atlanta Black Pride, symbolizes leadership, visibility, and inspiration within the community and this year SIX standouts are taking the positions. The group will lead a historic inaugural Global Black Pride March honoring Marshall B. J. Johnson, a trailblazer in the fight for LGBTQI rights.

The Grand Marshals for Global Black Pride Atlanta 2024 are:

Bishop O.C. Allen III – A visionary leader and advocate, Bishop Allen has significantly contributed to spiritual leadership and LGBTQ+ advocacy within and beyond his community.

Hope Giselle-Godsey – A prominent activist and author, Hope has used her voice and platform to champion the rights and visibility of transgender individuals across the nation.

Clare Byarugaba – A dedicated activist from Uganda, Clare has worked tirelessly to ensure safety and equality for LGBTQ+ individuals in her country and is a beacon of hope to many.

Kimahli Powell – As the Executive Director of Rainbow Railroad, Kimahli has played a crucial role in assisting LGBTQ+ individuals escape violence and persecution in their home countries.

Chris Muriithi – His leadership within the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya has paved the way for increased awareness and advocacy, fostering a safer environment for LGBTQ+ Kenyans.

Kelly Robinson – A dynamic leader in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States, Kelly’s strategic approach has enabled significant legislative and societal progress.

