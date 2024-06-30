Social media is still buzzing over the Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after LeBron’s super agent Rich Paul reportedly told teams not to draft the history-making prospect.

During ESPN’s Draft coverage, former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers reported that Paul threatened that Bronny would play in Australia if a team drafted him before the Lakers.

"Rich Paul is calling teams, don't take Bronny James … if you take him, he's going to Australia." 😳 Bob Myers on Bronny James' draft status 👀 pic.twitter.com/p6mWNMAjma — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 27, 2024

Naturally, social media exploded with reactions to the major moment that sparked endless nepotism debates and hilarious jokes from sports commentators like Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheah who went viral with his clever tweet.

“It has been discovered that Lebron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom,” he tweeted.

It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) June 27, 2024

Always a good sport, Savannah James immediately responded online with laughing emojis.

Savannah James addresses the rumors pic.twitter.com/LbUEugfalz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 28, 2024

In addition to being clever, the viral joke highlights a significant moment in NBA history: the first time that a father and son have played in the NBA at the same time, on the same team.

With all eyes on Bron-Bron and Bronny, Rich Paul showed his support to his longtime friend and client in an interview with TMZ.

“He’s got just as much to prove as anyone who was drafted Wednesday and Thursday,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of value to put in the name card. It’s a lot more value to the work to be put in.”

How do you think Bronny will do in the NBA? Do you think LeBron was wrong? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious tweets about LeBron’s Lakers drafting Bronny James on the flip.