Social media is still buzzing over the Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after LeBron’s super agent Rich Paul reportedly told teams not to draft the history-making prospect.
During ESPN’s Draft coverage, former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers reported that Paul threatened that Bronny would play in Australia if a team drafted him before the Lakers.
"Rich Paul is calling teams, don't take Bronny James … if you take him, he's going to Australia." 😳
Bob Myers on Bronny James' draft status 👀 pic.twitter.com/p6mWNMAjma
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 27, 2024
Naturally, social media exploded with reactions to the major moment that sparked endless nepotism debates and hilarious jokes from sports commentators like Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheah who went viral with his clever tweet.
“It has been discovered that Lebron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom,” he tweeted.
It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom
— Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) June 27, 2024
Always a good sport, Savannah James immediately responded online with laughing emojis.
Savannah James addresses the rumors pic.twitter.com/LbUEugfalz
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 28, 2024
In addition to being clever, the viral joke highlights a significant moment in NBA history: the first time that a father and son have played in the NBA at the same time, on the same team.
With all eyes on Bron-Bron and Bronny, Rich Paul showed his support to his longtime friend and client in an interview with TMZ.
“He’s got just as much to prove as anyone who was drafted Wednesday and Thursday,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of value to put in the name card. It’s a lot more value to the work to be put in.”
How do you think Bronny will do in the NBA? Do you think LeBron was wrong? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious tweets about LeBron’s Lakers drafting Bronny James on the flip.
Savannah: How was the game, son?
Bronny: it was fine til ya husband started chuckin threes.
Bron: pic.twitter.com/3IgxlIc9zP
— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) June 27, 2024
LeBron waking Bronny up for the first day of Lakers training camp pic.twitter.com/JBwWr1ce1r
— Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) June 27, 2024
Lebron James in the locker room after Bronny James has a bad game pic.twitter.com/iTjHPXtKuW
— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) June 27, 2024
Thanasis seeing Bronny in the Vegas buffet line at Summer League pic.twitter.com/Yx4s5fwhhx
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 27, 2024
aye man LMAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/MzeWlDVjFj
— dissidia dreco 𒌐 (@blerserkdreco) June 27, 2024
Lebron when Kyrie call a iso on Bronny pic.twitter.com/JsLvBYc7b4
— BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) June 27, 2024
Continue Slideshow
When LeBron catch Bronny tryna sneak in the Lakers team hotel past curfew pic.twitter.com/ic4SprAcRR
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 27, 2024
When Savannah comes downstairs and hears Bronny and Bron arguing over who was supposed to be guarding Anthony Edwards on the game winner pic.twitter.com/b2DgIcFSL3
— Head Broke Boi Will (@MrGee54) June 27, 2024
Lebron watching Bronny get posterized by Giannis after they switched on a pick and roll pic.twitter.com/rzDnQNF4vN
— Adam☘️ (@CelticsAdam34) June 27, 2024
LeBron sending Bronny to bed with no dinner after a bad game pic.twitter.com/drVtzZezyg
— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) June 27, 2024
