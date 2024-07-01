The 2024 BET Awards went down last night without much of a hitch, the heavy censoring of Usher Raymond’s profanity-laden Lifetime Achievement Award speech notwithstanding. However, if you ask one family in particular, there was indeed a hitch.
According to a TMZ report, the family of Nicole Brown, the woman O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering, has spoken out against BET for including the Hall of Fame footballer in their “in memoriam” tribute last night. Ron Goldman, Nicole’s father, called the tribute “a slap in the face” and said that BET should issue he and his family a formal apology, though he doesn’t expect to receive one.
“I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer … can’t imagine why they would include someone like that.”
Nicole’s sister Tanya was even more direct about her displeasure and what consequences should ensue:
“It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition.”
Tanya said, “Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology…and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired.”
We’ll keep it a buck with y’all, we were surprised to see O.J. pop up on the screen too. Sure, he was never convicted of murder but there’s plenty of controversy about whether or not he “got away with it” or not. Beyond the actual murder, O.J. was also an accused domestic abuser. Not a great look.
We’d love to hear BET’s explanation on why that felt that Simpson needed to be included.
