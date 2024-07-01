Last night’s star-studded BET Awards show was another shenanigan-splashed spectacle that treated viewers to Taraji P. Henson‘s hilarious antics, Big Willie‘s new Gospel anthem, Big Glo’s big hit, Lauryn Hill actually showing up on time, Shaboozey getting tipsy with J-Kwon, an electric Usher tribute by mostly women, and more on culture’s biggest night.

Prior to the seemingly never-ending show, blicky baddie Angela Simmons caused commotion on the carpet with her bedazzled pewn pewn purse that sparked hilarious hysteria across social media.

https://x.com/baddietvv/status/1807566354775527679

What probably seemed like a cool idea at the time was met with endless jokes that prompted Simmons to respond on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m not like that, never been like that,” she wrote. “I’m not violent. I’ve obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence and it’s very personal to me. But I just liked the bag and I thought it was cool and I thought it was a fashion moment. That was it. I didn’t have any intention of ruffling anyone feathers. I don’t mean no harm. I’m sorry if it bothered anyone.”

Rev Run turning over in his tub rn 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/fMhi8U4fFa — ʟᴇᴇʀᴏʏ. (@IamKickz) July 1, 2024

Other buzzy moments included Taraji’s viral ‘Not Like Us’ parody performance where she popped out and showed n-words what it is.

Later that night, she trended for going full Webbie with names (‘Hailey’ instead of Halle Bailey) and confusing Keith Lee with viral star Jordan Howlett. Other than that, Taraji was a HOOT.

Taraji P. Henson confuses Keith Lee and Jordan Howlett at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/o7Mtt8Rn3L — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2024

Also worth noting is Will Smith performing motivational comeback anthem ‘You Can Make It’ with Kirk Franklin and a Gospel choir. You feeling it?

What was your fave moment of the show? How did you feel about Taraji’s hosting? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from this year’s BET Awards on the flip.