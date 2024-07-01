Last night’s star-studded BET Awards show was another shenanigan-splashed spectacle that treated viewers to Taraji P. Henson‘s hilarious antics, Big Willie‘s new Gospel anthem, Big Glo’s big hit, Lauryn Hill actually showing up on time, Shaboozey getting tipsy with J-Kwon, an electric Usher tribute by mostly women, and more on culture’s biggest night.
Prior to the seemingly never-ending show, blicky baddie Angela Simmons caused commotion on the carpet with her bedazzled pewn pewn purse that sparked hilarious hysteria across social media.
https://x.com/baddietvv/status/1807566354775527679
What probably seemed like a cool idea at the time was met with endless jokes that prompted Simmons to respond on her Instagram Stories.
“I’m not like that, never been like that,” she wrote. “I’m not violent. I’ve obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence and it’s very personal to me.
But I just liked the bag and I thought it was cool and I thought it was a fashion moment. That was it. I didn’t have any intention of ruffling anyone feathers. I don’t mean no harm. I’m sorry if it bothered anyone.”
Rev Run turning over in his tub rn 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/fMhi8U4fFa
— ʟᴇᴇʀᴏʏ. (@IamKickz) July 1, 2024
Other buzzy moments included Taraji’s viral ‘Not Like Us’ parody performance where she popped out and showed n-words what it is.
Later that night, she trended for going full Webbie with names (‘Hailey’ instead of Halle Bailey) and confusing Keith Lee with viral star Jordan Howlett. Other than that, Taraji was a HOOT.
Taraji P. Henson confuses Keith Lee and Jordan Howlett at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/o7Mtt8Rn3L
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2024
Also worth noting is Will Smith performing motivational comeback anthem ‘You Can Make It’ with Kirk Franklin and a Gospel choir. You feeling it?
What was your fave moment of the show? How did you feel about Taraji’s hosting? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from this year’s BET Awards on the flip.
Everybody to Angela Simmons pic.twitter.com/DhruBWacLB
— Voldemort (@ib_2cute) July 1, 2024
— 𝒜. (@cocoalosoxo) July 1, 2024
Angela Simmons pulling up to the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/Vfl3TApktw
— Danyelle Marie (@ImDurty_Dann) July 1, 2024
This was the funny shit I saw all night. Lmao pic.twitter.com/JRLpj1pOhR
— Jack Freeman (@jackfreemanjr) July 1, 2024
Will Smith #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ae1WN8Csz4
— Money-Makin Mitch (@mricks252) July 1, 2024
nah why did Vic try to outserve me on stage at the BET Awards 😂😂😂😂😂 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/kjpuOOLgay
— speedy (@SpeedyMorman) July 1, 2024
Me looking at myself during the teams meeting https://t.co/yl6sxEGDtw
— Deviin 𐚁 (@devindoee) July 1, 2024
PLEASE TARAJI!! Them paint brush abs abs are insane. They didn’t have to do her like that lmaooo!! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/E1vYDQgF1m
— P (@_itsphily) July 1, 2024
Sexyy: “I say wwhhhOOOOOoOOOOoooooOOOOoOOOOoo!!!!!!” #BETAwards
Me: pic.twitter.com/vUvBYfpnmJ
— Jessie Marie (@jonthemarq) July 1, 2024
Now BET had Ice Spice calling us bitches & hoes & farts but muted Usher? That’s crazyyyyyyyyy #BETAwards
— c⚡️ (@thelifeofclen) July 1, 2024
Taraji with them names pic.twitter.com/vHoj8wGts2
— WeOutchea (@WeOutcheaAgain) July 1, 2024
Usher in that audience like #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/enxnKl6kdy
— ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) July 1, 2024
-
