Jamie Foxx is opening up about his medical scare last year, revealing for the first time how the whole thing started.

In a video shared to X, as reported by PEOPLE, the 56-year-old actor spoke to a group of people in Phoenix, AZ about how his unexpected hospitalization began.

In the clip, Foxx explains that it all started one day in April 2023 when he had a bad headache, asking his friend for some Advil. What happened after that, however, is somewhat of a mystery to the star, who says he came to 20 days later with no recollection of what happened.

“I asked my boy for an Advil,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed before snapping his fingers to indicate a time skip. “I was gone for 20 days.” He continued, “I don’t remember anything. So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. … They gave me a cortisone shot.”

Foxx went on to say that doctors eventually explained to him that “something’s going on up there,” pointing to his head.

“I won’t say it on camera,” he added.

The actor’s 30-year-old daughter, Corrine Foxx, publicly announced her father’s hospitalization in an Instagram post on April 12.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote at the time. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

While the star still hasn’t spoken much about his hospitalization, he did provide some insight into his journey, thanking his sister, Deidra, for saving his life.

“Without you I would not be here,” Foxx wrote in a birthday message to his sister back in August. “Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life.”

Though details have been kept private, the Beat Shazam host has hinted that he will open up about his health scare more while reading a return to stand-up comedy.