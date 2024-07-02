Bossip Video

“Yeah, Glo!”

After the 2024 BET Awards, a number of sizzling stunners toasted to GloRilla’s success with a swanky celebration.

Dubbed CMG’s “Glow Up Celebration”, the massive party took place at L.A.’s MainRo and noted the success of GloRilla’s singles “TGIF,” “Wanna Be” and “Yeah! Glo.”

It also marked her continued touring with Megan Thee Stallion as part of the Hot Girl Summer Tour and her successful 12-track project, “Ehhthang Ehhthang.”

Speaking of Megan Thee Stallion, she was seen on the scene at GloRilla’s “Glow Up” Celebration partying with Glo and fellow raptress Dreezy.

The ladies were joined at the party by CMG head Yo Gotti who brought his girlfriend Angela Simmons, and who GloRilla recently told VIBE magazine gave her words of wisdom.

“Gotti told me don’t get comfortable. Keep your foot on the gas,” GloRilla told writer Jessica Bennett. “The moment you let up, everything will just go downhill…it’s about consistency and who can have longevity. That’s success.”