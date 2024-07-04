Bossip Video

This is out of pocket…

Tension has escalated between Brooke Bailey and former friend-turned-enemy Jackie Christie following the July 1 premiere of the second half of Basketball Wives Los Angeles Season 11.

On Monday, Bailey shared an eyebrow-raising video of an audio recording that allegedly captured Christie accusing the former model of using her late daughter Kayla Bailey’s death to rake in cash. Kayla, 25, tragically passed away following a car crash in 2022.

“I don’t want to shoot with her, I’m back on that. I ain’t filming with her…and my attorneys and everybody else already recommended I don’t,” the alleged audio recording of Christie said. “I’m not going ten steps back for this broad. I don’t like her, I don’t care for her, I’m not doing it. She still on here trying to get paid off of this baby, I’m good. …me and Brooke will not have a conversation on national TV no more. She done f*cked herself with me for good.”

Shocked by her reality TV co-star’s accusations, Bailey vehemently denied exploiting her daughter’s death for financial gain.

“The only money I collect in my daughters name is through her foundation that I created to give back in Kayla’s honor,” she captioned the audio clip, referencing the nonprofit she launched in 2023 to honor Kayla’s legacy. The organization provides grants to support students attending cosmetology school among other initiatives.

Bailey further slammed the egregious accusations allegedly brought forth by her Basketball Wives co-star in a follow-up message that read;

“It’s nasty for ANY1 to EVER think that I would need to collect money bc my child passed. I would NEVER !!! Don’t speak on my real life experiences when you know nothing about it. Especially, when I do all I can to try to help others who have joined this unfortunate club.”

She added;

“Imagine me being nasty to people in my grief when I’m blessed to have my sanity after my life’s journey – God is good !!!”

This isn’t the first time Bailey and Christie have fought.

As previously reported, following Kayla’s passing, Bailey was disappointed and disgusted that her friend Christie “showed absolutely no support” after the untimely death of her daughter.

Christie, however, claimed that she did her best to console her fellow c0-star and released receipts to support her stance. Additionally, on the Season 10 reunion, Christie also claimed that she had a tough time finding the right words and methods of support to help Brooke through grieving.





