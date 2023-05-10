Bossip Video
Brooke Bailey is disappointed and disgusted that her friend Jackie Christie “showed absolutely no support” after the untimely death of her daughter, and she recently made that abundantly clear. Jackie however is claiming that she did her best to console her fellow Basketball Wife and she’s releasing receipts.

Basketball Wives: VH1

Source: Basketball Wives / VH1

As we previously reported the entrepreneur’s oldest child, Kayla Nicole Bailey, sadly passed away in September and the sensitive subject was brought up at the Basketball Wives reunion.

During the sitdown hosted by Tamar Braxton, the grieving mom stood firm in airing out her grievances about Jackie who she says was distant after her child’s passing.

“You sit here and you say how great of a friend you’ve been to people but I really feel like you’re not,”  said Brooke addressing Jackie.

“And the reason why is because when my daughter passed away, you didn’t send a one flower. You’re been in L.A., you didn’t knock on my door to give me a hug or to just sit next to me quietly. You showed absolutely no support.”

Jackie attempted to defend herself stating, “First of all I didn’t know what to say”, to which Brooke retorted, “Most people don’t.”

“And I’m so sorry”, she continued. “I’m glad we’re having this conversation ’cause I’ll be honest with you. I  knew that it would be a touchy situation when I saw you again.

“It hurt my heart to hear about your daughter. I sat and I cried for hours”, she added as her voice cracked. “I have two daughters. I didn’t call you but it hurt my heart that this happened to you.”

The Basketball Wives vet attempted to illustrate how she was a good friend by mentioning the support she gave the skincare CEO when she experienced trials during her marriage, but Brooke wouldn’t hear it.

“What me and my husband went through has nothing to do with the death of my daughter. It’s no comparison whatsoever,” said Brooke as Brittish Williams chimed in and told Jackie that the group expected more from her.

Brandi Maxiell also agreed and later sat between Brooke and Jackie for Jackie’s safety as a heated screaming match ensued.

“This is for whose safety?!” asked Jackie. “It ain’t for mine. It ain’t for mine. Get up!”

 

After the reunion aired and as the shocking clip picked up steam, Jackie Christie commented on the Basketball Wives‘ Instagram page and encouraged viewers not to “spread lies and hate” about the sensitive subject.

Hit the flip for her words.

Jackie Christie Says She Reached Out To Brooke Bailey, Says She Apologized For Missing Her Late Daughter’s Funeral

According to the #BBWLA O.G., she reached out to Brooke’s cousin Tyler to send condolences. She also showed receipts of her condolences texts to Brooke.

VH1's "Basketball Wives" Private Premiere Viewing Party

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

“Really hope everyone stop spreading lies & hate about such a sensitive topic i’m truly disappointed the narrative is being spun in such a way to insinuate or say I Did Not 📞 call Her On the Very morning we all found out as I Said at the reunion I spoke to Tyler and sent my love prayers and condolences.”

She continued,

“I was assured she would reach out when she felt up to it. I then Text & dm’d several times after and received back messages when the service came I don’t do well with them so I didn’t go and found out at the reunion my absence was missed and I apologized period. At this juncture I’m done Going back and forth we spoke and moved on at the Bbwla Reunion.”

 

She also doubled down and emphasized her point on Twitter.

Brooke Bailey Says She’s “Truly Disgusted” By A Previously Unseen Jackie Christie Reunion Interview

Despite Jackies’ explanation, however, Brooke Bailey pulled up the fellow Basketball Wife’s message to Tyler and alleged that she”wasted her family’s time” by confirming that she’d come to the funeral service before skipping it altogether.

VH1's "Basketball Wives" Private Premiere Viewing Party

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

“You wasted my family’s time by asking to be put on the guest list for Kayla’s funeral and didn’t show up,” wrote Bailey in a tweeted screenshot. “After they spent countless hours on the seating chart. So please STOP ACTING like I’m over overreacting.”

 

She also noted that she was disgusted by Jackie after watching a #BBWLA reunion interview that she hadn’t previously seen.

In it, Jackie had condescending things to say about Brooke attending the reunion in the midst of her grief.

“You want a flower? I’ll send you a whole boquet of flowers,” said Jackie callously. ” I can’t bring your daughter back. If I lost my child, I probably wouldn’t even be here.”

Wow.

Brooke also released a video further explaining her point and noted that other Basketball Wives that she’s less close to sent heartfelt texts while Jackie, who she considered a friend, sent a text message she considered “generic.”

“Maybe it was wrong for me to expect more from her but when you consider someone a friend, you expect certain things. If that’s me expecting too much then that’s my fault.”

 

What do YOU think about Brooke Bailey calling out her friend Jackie Christie for lack of support in the wake of her daughter’s passing?

 

