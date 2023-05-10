Brooke Bailey is disappointed and disgusted that her friend Jackie Christie “showed absolutely no support” after the untimely death of her daughter, and she recently made that abundantly clear. Jackie however is claiming that she did her best to console her fellow Basketball Wife and she’s releasing receipts.

As we previously reported the entrepreneur’s oldest child, Kayla Nicole Bailey, sadly passed away in September and the sensitive subject was brought up at the Basketball Wives reunion.

During the sitdown hosted by Tamar Braxton, the grieving mom stood firm in airing out her grievances about Jackie who she says was distant after her child’s passing.

“You sit here and you say how great of a friend you’ve been to people but I really feel like you’re not,” said Brooke addressing Jackie.

“And the reason why is because when my daughter passed away, you didn’t send a one flower. You’re been in L.A., you didn’t knock on my door to give me a hug or to just sit next to me quietly. You showed absolutely no support.”

Jackie attempted to defend herself stating, “First of all I didn’t know what to say”, to which Brooke retorted, “Most people don’t.”

“And I’m so sorry”, she continued. “I’m glad we’re having this conversation ’cause I’ll be honest with you. I knew that it would be a touchy situation when I saw you again. “It hurt my heart to hear about your daughter. I sat and I cried for hours”, she added as her voice cracked. “I have two daughters. I didn’t call you but it hurt my heart that this happened to you.”

And to be clear @JackieChristie sent me a very generic text days after my daughter passed. But the friendship that I thought we developed behind the scenes I expected so much more from her. She knows this. We also discussed it at the reunion. — Brooke Bailey (@BrookeBaileyInc) May 9, 2023

The Basketball Wives vet attempted to illustrate how she was a good friend by mentioning the support she gave the skincare CEO when she experienced trials during her marriage, but Brooke wouldn’t hear it.

“What me and my husband went through has nothing to do with the death of my daughter. It’s no comparison whatsoever,” said Brooke as Brittish Williams chimed in and told Jackie that the group expected more from her.

Brandi Maxiell also agreed and later sat between Brooke and Jackie for Jackie’s safety as a heated screaming match ensued.

“This is for whose safety?!” asked Jackie. “It ain’t for mine. It ain’t for mine. Get up!”

After the reunion aired and as the shocking clip picked up steam, Jackie Christie commented on the Basketball Wives‘ Instagram page and encouraged viewers not to “spread lies and hate” about the sensitive subject.

