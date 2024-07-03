UPDATED — 4:42 PM 07/03/2024

Columbus Short has apologized for his comments.

“I realize that I seriously offended my black women,” said Short while saying that a clip from the podacst was taken out of context and calling it “clickbait.” “My answer was lengthy and that clip was sizzling, I guess. I should’ve been smarter and not falling into those traps. The real answer was, I was talking about the new generation, on social media and entitlement.”

He then went on to explain that absentee fathers forced Black moms to teach their children to be independent.

“It was deeper than that answer, I am truly sorry if that offended anybody. My opinion is not always neccessary.”

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

It’s time to defund podcast mics and Black men who make disparaging comments about Black women all the while being accused of domestically abusing women of various races, even the ones they put on pedestals.

Defunct discourser Columbus Short was a recent guest on The Unqualified AF podcast (there’s a joke riiiiight there, but we’ll relax) and discussed a myriad of topics. Things got especially interesting and disrespectful, however, when the 41-year-old was asked a question about Black women.

Columbus’ rant began after host Azar Farideh, who has a Persian mother and a Black father, asked him to weigh in on dating Black women versus dating women of other races.

The actor has been linked to Britney Spears, Elisabeth Ovesen previously known as Karrine Steffans, his ex-wife Tanee McCall, and his current wife Aida Abramyan who’s of Armenian descent.

“Now this a question, I’m gonna ask a question, it’s an interesting question, it’s a controversial question, that I want you to answer honestly,” said Azar Farideh in a since-deleted YouTube video of the conversation. “In the media there is this constant conversation about Black men dating outside of their race, there’s a conversation about how Black women are difficult, aggressive, mean, angry, bitter; some of it I take accountability for as a Black woman and having Black friends.

She continued,

“So I wanna talk about it because I wanna know, what is the difference between being with Black women and being with another woman?”

While noting on The Unqualified AF podcast that the division of Black families happened “during J. Edgar Hoover’s tenure at the FBI when crack and guns were distributed into the Black community to dismantle the Black Panther movement”, he then noted that during slavery removing the man out of the home was the “immediate way to control, demasuclate [sic] the man and take control of the Black family.”

“Now we come to the 2000s and these Black women were raised by single mothers, [and have] absentee fathers, fathers are either incarcerated, dead or just gone,” said Short on the podcast. “Their mama said ‘You don’t need no n****, you don’t need no man, you can do it by yourself,’ that energy comes into the home.” “There is no respect of the Black man by Black women,” he added. “I’m not talking about all of y’all, there’s a majority of you guys that was raised without a father so you have no respect for that. So that’s the difference.” “This is what the Black women will say; don’t you blame the man for being an absent father?” wondered Farideh.

The conversation then continued with the actor and Farideh talking about how women of other races women were taught to be submissive and subservient to their men.

”

“That Mexican side, that Asian—Korean, Japanese—that other side… Culturally, those women were taught to hold down but it’s more than subservient, it’s don’t get it twisted; I know how to cuss a man out thoroughly but as soon you done cussing him out, you still making dinner, you still washing clothes, you still cleaning the house; that’s just what you were trained to do,” said Short. “I’m not saying it’s all Black women,” he added before going on to mock Black women with neck rolling. “That kind of training, It’s a different energy.”

(***SIGHS***)

As you can imagine, X formerly known as Twitter, is letting Columbus Short HAVE it by pointing out his storied history of domestic violence and overall oddball behavior.

Hit the flip to see it.