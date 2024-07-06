Bossip Video

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are taking their talents across the pond to Scotland to open a new location of their popular T-Squared Social Sports Bar, but social media renamed it “D.U.I.-Fridays.”

The pair plans to build on the success of the New York location of their joint venture. Ironically, the announcement comes on the heels of Timberlake’s Juneteenth DUI arrest. The jokes are writing themselves, truly.

Woods was also arrested for driving under the influence back in 2017. It seems like the two celebs know a little something about keeping the party going.

The new T-Squared Social Sports Bar will be located in St. Andrews, Scotland in a space that was once a historic movie theater, Rolling Stone reports. As a high-end take on guys’ night out, customers can enjoy sports simulators, dining, bowling, darts and, of course, drinking. Two of the theater’s original screens will remain intact at the landmark, however.

“We are taking great care to preserve and celebrate the historic architecture and design of the theatre and continue its tradition of showcasing great films,” said CEO Christopher Anand, who mans the development company in charge of the project, Nexus Luxury Collection.

For those still wondering how Scotland came into the picture; St. Andrews is said to be “the home of golf.” It also hosts the oldest golf championship in the world, The Open Championship. Woods has won The Open three times during his illustrious reign as the king of golf in 2000, 2005, and 2006.

We’re not sure what significance it holds for JT, but maybe he has some Scottish blood in there somewhere. The pop singer seemed relatively unbothered by his arrest last month. He continued on with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour despite his concerns about the incident ruining it.

On the heels of this news, we’ve been working on some slogans for JT and Tiger’s newest venture. Here’s one: swing on by and leave with a DUI. It eats!