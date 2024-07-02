Bossip Video

Taraji P. Henson took time while hosting the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday to call out Republicans for coming up with new ways to show how much they hate poor people.

This time, the conservative contempt for the impoverished comes in the form of a law that essentially allows cities across the country to clear homeless encampments and ticket homeless people for sleeping outside.

“Time for us to play chess, not checkers,” Henson said Sunday before introducing GloRilla to the BET stage. “It’s about making decisions that will affect us as human beings. Our careers, our next generations to come. Did you know that it is now a crime to be homeless? Pay attention. It’s not a secret. Look it up. They are attacking our most vulnerable citizens. The Project 2025 plan is not a game. Look it up.”

“Project 2025” is more than a GOP plot to criminalize homelessness by treating the unhoused like they’re pieces of human pollution that need to be cleaned up to keep the streets clean; it’s basically a 920-page plan to turn the country into an abortion rights-scrubbing, LGBTQ+ community-cleansing, immigrant-hating anti-woke conservative utopia.

The plan is, of course, dependent on Donald Trump being elected to the presidency again.

NewsOne reports that it’s led by the conservative think tank group, the Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 “seeks to outline a vision for federal governance characterized by decisive steps to dismantle the “administrative state,” strip back LGBTQIA+ and abortion rights, overhaul federal policies and restrict immigration laws.”

To help achieve its mission, the Heritage Foundation has meticulously assembled a database of prospective personnel for an incoming conservative administration, which would be led by former President Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 presidential race. Additionally, they are spearheading an educational and skill-enhancement program dubbed the “Presidential Administration Academy.” The program aims to prepare and empower future political appointees well in advance, ensuring their readiness to hit the ground running from day one of the next conservative administration. Paired with a 180-Day Playbook, “a comprehensive, concrete transition plan for each federal agency,” the new conservative president will have the power needed to successfully run the U.S. from the first day of office, according to the Project 2025 website. Traditionally, presidents have looked to Congress for policy implementation. However, Project 2025 challenges this norm by advocating for full executive power, which grants the president extensive autonomy in decision-making. To counter potential resistance from senators obstructing presidential cabinet nominees, Project 2025 proposes appointing loyal allies to temporary administrative positions, mirroring a strategy previously utilized during former President Donald Trump’s administration to bypass Senate confirmation.

So, basically, to hell with checks and balances—Project 2025 seeks to make America great again by turning the presidency into a diet dictatorship and the federal government into a MAGA indoctrination hub that will essentially transcend administrations, making America a white Christian nationalist’s eternal wet dream by default. And the Republican-controlled Supreme Court seems to keep allowing itself to be used as Trump’s personal weapon. The same court ruled Monday that Trump has “presumptive immunity” against prosecution for certain crimes he may have committed while in office, particularly as those alleged crimes relate to the federal election interference case against him to be prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith.

As for the anti-homeless law, the court’s ruling stems from the case of City Of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson, in which the conservative justices rejected an argument that “anti-camping” ordinances violate the Constitution’s ban against “cruel and unusual punishment.”

It’s just too bad we can’t get Taraji P. Henson appointed to the SCOTUS.

Read more on Project 25 HERE.