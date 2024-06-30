Bossip Video

The 2024 Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump said the quiet(ly racist) part out loud when Trump claimed illegal immigrants threaten “Black jobs.” No one has insight into Trump’s debate comments like his former aide Omarosa, and she sees a big red flag that says “slavery.” The “Black jobs” jokes are still flying, but the Apprentice alum isn’t laughing at Trump’s “insane” comments that once again reveal his “racism.”

Omarosa Clocks The Historical Implications Of Trump’s Remarks “Taking It All The Way Back To Slavery”

During the debate, Trump unleashed his latest verbal diarrhea, talking about “Black jobs” like they’re some kind of exclusive club. Millions of viewers were left scratching their heads, wondering what exactly he meant by those terms. For many, including his former ally Omarosa, this was a throwback to the darkest times in American history (like his MAGA slogan).

In an interview with TMZ, Omarosa didn’t hold back on Trump. She dragged his “insane” remarks, pointing out that “the only 100% Black job in this country was back in slavery time.” His administration, supporters, and the scandalous SCOTUS already dragged legislation back to Jim Crow, and this comment seems like they’d go even further into our oppressive past.

“What is a ‘Black job,’ right? I don’t know where he got that from, unlress he’s tkaing it all the way back to slavery,” she said. “If Donald’s taking it back then, he’s putting his racism right in front and center. But what is a ‘Black job?’ What is a ‘Hispanic job?'” Omarosa asked.

She urged his campaign to explain what he meant, although “low-wage” clarifications don’t make it any better. The reality star emphasized that neither marginalized community is “monolithic.”

However, she claims, “people will come to terms with the fact that Trump may not be equipped to deal with racial issues in this country. In fact, he fed into a lot of them.”

Beyond slavery, Omarosa suspects that Trump’s meaning of a “Black job” reflects reports of him segregating labor in his casinos because he allegedly “didn’t want African-Americans counting his money” or working “as accountants.” Based on claims from Trump’s former execs, she wonders if “he had those kind of designations in his organization.”

This isn’t the first time a white celeb put their foot in their mouth. Remember in 2015 when Kelly Osbourne, trying to clap back at Trump’s immigration policies, infamously said, “If you kick out Latinos, who will clean your toilets?” This comment, intended to challenge Trump, instead revealed underlying stereotypes and prejudices about the Latino community.

These instances reflect influential figures’ truly biased and bigoted beliefs so deep-seated that they can’t contain them on camera.

This should NOT be taken lightly.

