Bossip Video

Aoki Lee Simmons is getting out of the family business. Well, at least for a little while.

The 21-year-old model posted a series of vulnerable posts to her Instagram story on July 5 explaining her decision to step away from the fashion world, Revolt reports.

“Hate to say it [and] I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I will not be going back to any kind of fashion week unless I’m mentally prepared for it and feel loved and supported. The last one ruined my mental health,” she stated.

Heir to the Baby Phat throne and the youngest daughter of Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki quickly became a sought-after face for brands like Oscar De La Renta, Tommy Hilfiger and Philipp Plein. Unfortunately, it seems that her beauty could not shield her from the ugly side of the industry.

“I know lots, in fact, most models go through so much more including my own mama, but it’s not for me,” she continued in subsequent posts. “I’m a personal person, I take things personally. “I’m honest and open and take things hard when I feel I was kind and received genuine cruelty (I don’t just mean not booking a job cause that’s life!) but interpersonal cruelty. It was dark AF.”

Aoki then seemingly addressed photos of herself that circulated the internet earlier this year and sparked rumors of an alleged relationship between her and 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf.

“And then from this dark, virtually starving place, I made a bad decision after being coerced for years and the entire internet (24 million hits if I recall correctly) dragged me through the mud for it. I was doing my best,” she said.

Aoki is no stranger to telling it like it is and has been very vocal on everything from her father’s legal troubles to polarizing political issues. However, she kept the details of the experience that led to her decision to herself.

“I didn’t tell the full story of this time, the good and the very bad because I’m not ready and am not sure I’m ready to quit, but there’s certainly more to it!,” she said. “The stuff that had me crying went beyond normal modeling stresses [that] my mom prepared me for those and told me to expect it…There was other worse, darker stuff that was happening I’ll get into one day.”

She also went on to reveal that she’s been struggling with an eating disorder but has already put on 30 pounds since she appeared at Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Definitely praying for her peace.