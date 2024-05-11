Bossip Video

As Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to battle his legal troubles, many people like Kimora Lee Simmons have turned to his children’s well-being, particularly Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila.

Recently, TMZ ran into Simmons, who shared her love and support for the twins. As BOSSIP reported in March 2024, the Bad Boy Records Founder became a suspect in a federal sex trafficking investigation. While the rapper was not present for the raid of his Miami and Los Angeles homes, his sons Justin and Christian were detained for the duration of the home search. Fortunately, Diddy’s twin daughters were not present for the raid.

When stopped by TMZ, Kimora Lee Simmons was adamant that she is a constant in the girls’ lives and that she will always have their back—regardless of her feelings for their father.

Simmons and Combs have not always been friendly, although she was Kim Porter’s best friend. In 2018, BOSSIP reported the untimely death of Porter, who had been an off-and-on partner to Diddy since 1994. She was also the mother of four of Diddy’s children: Christian, the twins, and Diddy’s adopted son, Quincy.

Simmons is focused on Diddy’s twin daughters, “I love them so much, and I have their back,” she told TMZ.

Kimora Lee Simmons’ Relationship With Diddy

Since Porter’s passing, many conspiracy stories have surfaced about the actual cause of her death. Many fingers have pointed to Diddy, especially since the allegations of abuse, sex trafficking, and sexual assault have surfaced. While Simmons has never directly blamed the father of seven for Porter’s death, they are not exactly friends. According to Page Six, Simmons alleged that Diddy “threatened to hit” her while she was pregnant in 2004.

When questioned about Diddy’s legal troubles, she simply said, “No, no. I don’t know about all that. That’s a lot. I only know my kids.”

Nevertheless, the retired model stated the twins are doing well and are “being fabulous.”