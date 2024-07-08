Bossip Video

T.I. and Tiny Harris are hoping to get the latest lawsuit filed against them dismissed.

The couple recently filed a motion to have a sexual assault lawsuit filed against them in January, according to reports from PEOPLE.

A Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the couple back in January. In her complaint, she claims that the Georgia natives drugged her after meeting her at a club in Los Angeles back in 2005. Doe alleges they then took her back to their hotel room and raped her.

Doe says she was in her early 20s while serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Los Angeles when she met the couple. She was allegedly introduced to the musicians in the VIP section of a club, and while there, Doe claims that Tiny gave her a drink and then brought her back to a hotel room with T.I. and two other women.

After the other women left, Doe claims the couple joined her in the shower, after which Tiny took her clothing. The Air Force Veteran went on to allege that she was “signaled” to get into bed with T.I. and felt “extremely dizzy and lightheaded,” leading her to believe she was drugged.

On June 27, documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal that T.I. and Tiny filed a motion asking a federal judge in California to dismiss the case. The couple is urging the judge to throw out the suit “in its entirety, with prejudice” on grounds that the statute of limitations on Doe’s “time-barred” claims has expired.

T.I., real name Clifford Harris, and Tiny, real name Tameka Harris, also claim that the unnamed woman’s lawsuit “fails to allege facts to sufficiently establish any of the claims alleged in the Complaint.”

“Here, at best, Plaintiff had up to December 31, 2007, to file the instant lawsuit based on the facts alleged in the Complaint,” the motion reads, according to the outlet. “As such, this instant lawsuit, filed over sixteen years past that statutory deadline – 18 years after the facts alleged in the Complaint occurred is time-barred, along with all the claims asserted in the Complaint.” The motion also alleges “there are no facts whatsoever that could redeem or revive any actionable claims by Plaintiff against Defendants based on the 2005 encounter alleged in the Complaint.”

Doe is seeking unspecified damages for sexual battery, battery, sexual assault, negligence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.