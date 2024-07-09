Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ ex, Cassie Ventura, is said to be outraged over photos of the disgraced music mogul enjoying life amid his ongoing legal trouble.

As more and more lawsuits continue to stack up against him, the Bad Boy founder is seemingly unbothered, with pictures surfacing that show Diddy river rafting in Wyoming. To further avoid his responsibilities, TMZ reports the rapper is also trying to sell his Los Angeles mansion, which was recently raided by Homeland Security.

Now, Cassie’s lawyers have responded, insisting that Combs’ recent antics have only further driven home how badly justice needs to be served.

“I don’t think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead,” Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, told TMZ on Tuesday.

Adria English, a former adult film star who recently filed a lawsuit against Combs, also spoke on the photos through her attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd.

“After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails,” Mitchell-Kidd told the outlet. “Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources fighting for justice after being marginalized, abused and exploited by a billionaire.”

Mitchell-Kidd also says she believes the Bad Boy founder is trying to show desperation, but it’s not exactly working out for him.