Bossip Video

Style runs in Rihanna‘s Fenty family, but her sons RZA and Riot clearly take after their “Fashion Killa” father in Bottega Veneta’s new Father’s Day campaign.

Hot dad bod, but make it Bottega!

After all their success, Rih and Rocky seem most proud of becoming parents to their adorable baby boys. That admiration is obvious in Rocky’s recent modeling job, where his super sweet sons steal all the spotlight. On Sunday, A$AP Rocky announced starring in the Bottega Veneta Father’s Day campaign with RZA and Riot.

Rocky took to Instagram on Father’s Day to reveal images and behind-the-scenes footage from the photo shoot. He opens the caption with a quote from the legendary photographer and artist Carrie Mae Weems, who captured the series: “TO ALL THE FATHERS WHO DARE TO DREAM AND ALL THE FATHERS WHO DARE TO LOVE.”

“IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE. THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA â¤ï¸ HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP,” he wrote.

How A$AP Rocky And Carrie Mae Weems Strive To Change The Image Of Black Families & Fathers

As the Italian designer’s new brand ambassador, A$AP embraced the family affair to shine a spotlight on proud fatherhood. Despite his player persona as a “pretty boy” rapper, he told Dazed he hopes the Portraits of Fatherhood series will also show him in a different light.

“This player persona is very pushed. When you think about a rapper, you think about adolescence, about the single bachelor lifestyle,” the “Show Of Hands” rapper revealed. “When you think about A$AP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown on stage. This is about me as a one-woman man, as a family man. It’s about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent,” he continued.

For their first modeling gig, 10-month-old Riot Rose and 2-year-old RZA wore matching “best dad” onesies. A$AP rocked the latest Matthieu Blazy looks for Bottega while playing with his boys. RZA also matches his proud papa’s signature braids.

The family photos include A$AP cradling, kissing and playing with his sons. The brothers follow in their famous father’s footsteps again by playing with a toy piano while A$AP plays on a keyboard beside them.

This is the kind of tenderness and intimacy Weems sought to highlight. In many ways, it’s a continuation of her famous Kitchen Table Series, which also challenged negative stereotypes about Black families in the ’80s. These touching moments defy the dehumanizing views that still shape and end many Black lives.

“This was a unique opportunity to say something not just positive, but truthful – not just about Rocky’s own experience, but about how that reflects out to the broader population,” Weems told Dazed. “In the wake of all the atrocities committed against Black men – particularly because of their masculinity – Rocky can be seen with his children, in love. To be able to speak that authenticity through him was galvanizing,” she continued.

Everything looks good on A$AP, but if he doesn’t convince you that loving fatherhood is strong and sexy, just take it from Rihanna. As BOSSIP previously reported, Rih gushed about her man’s parenting skills in December.

“I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad]. My kids are obsessed with him! I’m just a background, like I’m an extra,” she said.

Play

Congratulations to A$AP Rocky and mini models RZA and Riot!