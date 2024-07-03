Bossip Video

Rihanna knows her R-9 album is waaaay overdue, but that doesn’t stop her from asking her faves when they’re finally gonna drop.

No matter what she does, whether it be dropping some new makeup or launching a whole haircare line, fans are always going to respond by asking Rihanna when we’re finally getting new music. Now, she’s giving another star a taste of what she has to deal with around the clock.

On Tuesday, July 2, GloRilla posted a collection of photos from a few nights prior at CMG’s Glow Up Celebration honoring her at MainRo in Los Angeles. After posting photos with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo, the last slide of Glo’s post was a screenshot of an Instagram DM she received from Rih, who asked about the status of her album.

“You got all summer sis!” the Fenty founder gushed before asking the important question. “I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?” Rihanna asked, adding a shrugging emoji and a heart.

This moment of self-awareness from Rihanna comes just a few days after the songstress showed love for GloRilla in a now-viral video.

The Memphis rapper’s latest hit song “TGIF” has completely taken over this summer, including a TikTok trend that doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon. Single women and those who are happily taken alike have posted videos to the song, with those in relationships reluctantly skipping over the line, “I ain’t got no n***a, and no n***a ain’t got me.”

Rihanna, however, didn’t miss any lyrics, posting a hilarious video singing the words with her whole chest, looking her boyfriend A$AP Rocky right in the face while she did so.

In response, the rapper put hands on his hips and asked the mother of his children, “That’s what we doing?”

Rih’s GloRilla fandom is undeniable at this point, so it’s safe to say she completely understands where people are coming from when they beg for her Anti follow-up. Still, fans are fed up with Ms. Fenty playing in their faces, taking to social media to react to her asking Glo about her album instead of getting in the studio herself!

