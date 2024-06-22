Bossip Video

Rihanna has RIH-emerged and is popping up in Paris to support A$AP Rocky‘s debut runway show.

Fresh off the announcement that she is now the new face of Dior, the Bajan billionaire came out to support her “baby daddy” and his A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.

The fashion killa opted for a head-to-toe look from the new collection while seated front row and recording her man’s triumph.

Prior to his big moment, A$AP was asked what his style icon partner thought of the collection and he said,

“She hasn’t seen the collection yet she just sees me every day in my wacky a** clothes she f*ck with me, she loves me so I guess she gonna love the collection.”

The Harlem-born rapper has been busy in the fashion world racking up collaborations with brands like Puma and Bottega Veneta.

With every win, Rihanna has been right by his side to let everyone know that her love and respect for him is genuine.

“We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot,” she said in a recent profile with Interview Mag. “And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time.”

For the final walk of his Paris Fashion Week debut, Rocky took to the runway and made sure to pay his respects to the bad gal.

The designer took in the applause for his collection before stopping to blow Rihanna a kiss.

Rocky‘s collection seems to be an extension of the style he is synonymous with cool streetwear with an elevated twist.

There’s no word on when or if we’ll ever get more Rihanna music but in the meantime, we are loving all of the fly moments from her and Rocky‘s growing family.