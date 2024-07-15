Recording Artists

Wiz Khalifa Charged With Illegal Drug Possession In Romanian

Wiz Khalifa Charged With Illegal Drug Possession After Smoking Onstage During Romanian Festival

Published on July 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

wiz khalifa - Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Wiz Khalifa Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Rapper Wiz Khalifa received an illegal drug possession charge in Romania shortly after smoking while performing.

Festival season is currently taking place overseas, and if you scroll social media you can see your favorite artists from the United States rocking the crowds.  Wiz Khalifa is always a fan favorite across the pond and he was recently booked to perform in Romania at the Beach, Please! Festival.

Wiz rocked the crowd while smoking one of his signature hand-rolled joints, but footage has surfaced of police trying to ruin his high.

According to Barrons (Agence French Presse), Khalifa was charged with illegal drug possession shortly after his performance.

“During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette,” said the Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors (DIICOT) in a statement on Sunday, per the AFP.

Romania doesn’t play when it comes to drugs, not even marijuana, and the punishment can be up to 10 years in prison. Wiz is a resident of California where it’s legal, but of course, the laws vary outside of the U.S.

On Sunday, the rapper hopped on social media to apologize to the people of Romania and promised he would return minus the weed smoke.

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” Wiz wrote on his X account Sunday morning. “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.”

Hopefully, this is a sign to any artist overseas working to leave the flower alone until touching back down stateside.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Arrests Drug Possesion Romania Wiz Khalifa

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close