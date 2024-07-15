GTFOH: Donald Trump’s ‘New’ RNC Speech To Call For Unity After Shooting, Shucking Sycophant Tim Scott Fans Flames

Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt this past Saturday and it appears that he is using the shooting and his misguided MAGA martyrdom as a way to present himself as some sort of uniting figure.

According to a report via the Washington Examiner, the speech that Trump had planned to give at the upcoming Republican National Convention has been balled up and jump-shotted into a trash can in favor of something more…galvanizing?

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” he said, “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches” aimed mostly at the policies of President Joe Biden. “Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”

The “different” in his speech is said to be more about coming together as Americans and “not allowing evil to win” according to a message he posted on his Truth Social platform via Washington Examiner.

The former president urged the country to come together in the wake of the assassination attempt, saying it is “more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.”

While former President Porky tries to wrap himself in the silk of humanity, his obsequious surrogates have chosen to don tinfoil hats to feed the narrative of the cold-blooded conspiracy by “the left” to have Trump take the room temperature challenge.

Trump’s trusty African-American Tim Scott took to Twitter to further stoke conservative anger by blaming Democrats for creating a toxic environment that lead to violence toward his zaddy.

We would say that he is calling the kettle black but Tim Scott isn’t really a pot, he’s more of a porcelain casserole dish. That said, the foundation of the comparison still stands.

Meanwhile, the Democrat governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, delivered a genuine and earnest message of empathy, compassion, and unity to the Butler community and the nation at-large.

The remainder of this election season is going to be more tense and potentially more dangerous than anything America has ever seen. Be safe, everyone.