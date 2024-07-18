Politics

President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Get Well, For God’s Sake! President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Launches Sick Ads Against Trump

Published on July 18, 2024

US-POLITICS-ECONOMY-BIDEN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

The 2024 Presidential election is right around the corner, and the events that have unfolded with the two presumptive candidates over the last six days have turned the heat up quite a bit, to say the least.

While Donald Trump is still recovering from the assassination attempt that left his right ear in a bandage, it was announced yesterday that President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 prior to a trip to Las Vegas to give a series of speeches.

During World War II, Winston Churchill is famously quoted saying, “Never let a good crisis go to waste,” which essentially means , if something good is to be gained from a tragedy, be proactive in extracting that good.

That ethos stuck to Joe Biden because he is using his infirm condition to be cheeky on social media while also rallying donation dollars.

“I’m sick,” wrote the President.

 

He followed up with (wait for it, wait for it…)

“of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election.”

Sir, honestly this is no time for dad jokes. You need to get your s**t together and win this damn election for God’s sake!

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Attempted Assassination Of Former President Trump

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

If you thought Democrats were having a baby over Biden’s disoriented debate performance, peep what the President told BET’s Ed Gordon according to a report by ABC News:

“If there had [muffled] some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if the doctors, came to me, said, ‘You got this problem and that problem.’ But I made a serious mistake in the whole debate, ” he told BET’s Ed Gordon in a preview clip of the interview set to air at 10 p.m. ET

Talk about throwing fuel on the fire. President Biden will continue to receive pressure to drop out of the race from inside the Democratic party over concerns for his physical and mental health.

We have no idea what’s going to happen anymore. America has gone bats**t crazy. Vote and save as much money as possible.

