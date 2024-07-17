RNC Attendees Support Trump With Bandages
RNC: MAGAs Wear Trump Solidarity Bandages, Amber Rose’s Ridiculous ‘Rap’ Video, Dallas Mayor Explains New Dark Eyes
Welcome to Episode 2 of the live-action s**t show, Basket of Deplorables.
Donald Trump enthusiasts flooded the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) and their goofy exuberance could not be contained. These grown a** humans walked around with bandages on their ears in “solidarity” with their führer like a group of alt-right Nelly impersonators.
But triage couture wasn’t the only brand of nonsense in the building. Tens of thousands of hardcore Republicans had to listen to slut-walkin’ Amber Rose, a paragon of Christian conservative values, give a desperate bootlicking speech begging for acceptance following her alt-right awakening.
Ma’am, these folks have been calling you and your ilk “whores” for their entire lives, and there’s nothing your transMAGA a** can do to change that now. Godspeed.
That said, there’s always at least one moron willing to uplift and amplify pure stupidity. That person is Van Jones.
https://twitter.com/sheepinalley/status/1813208385585881329?s=61&t=jJl6YnC712ist5w_Sx3Z3g
Who the hell does Van Jones think Amber Rose is to the Black community? She not like us. She not like us. That’s not even a value judgment, she made it very clear that she’s not like us last year during her spat with Joseline Hernandez. In fact, Amber Rose is so not like us that she participated in…whatever the f**k this is…
The culture was not amused.
Finally, if the aforementioned shenanigans aren’t enough, the “conservative democrat” mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson, got on stage to sheepishly explain why he is just “conservative” now.
That speech had the same flaccid energy as Drake did in “The Heart Pt. 6.” Stop it, crodie. You’re embarrassing yourself.
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025
-
R.I.P. 'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54