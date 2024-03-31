Bossip Video

In a state that still lets the Confederate flag fly, the U.S. Supreme Court let South Carolina’s leaders get away with a racist congressional map for the 2024 election.

The Washington Post reports that the map, previously called out for its sidelining of Black voters, somehow got the green light from a federal court. This isn’t just a loophole; it’s unconstitutional, perpetuating Black voters’ suppression.

District of Despair: Rigging the Game

It begins with the state’s first congressional district, where the electoral map has been redrawn not with a pen of justice but with the sword of partisanship.

The maneuver displaced 30,000 Black voters to another district. Republicans defended the change as a strategic play. Yet, this chess move left democracy in checkmate as many question whether fair representation even has a place on the board.

The High Court’s Silence: Echoes of Inaction

With the Supreme Court sitting on its hands, the suspense is thicker than South Carolina humidity. Their inaction allows Republicans to uphold racist gerrymandering tactics. Using this map will remove the votes from predominantly Black congressional districts.

Utilizing the Purcell principle, Republicans claim changes to electoral rules should be avoided this close to an election. Now they’re hiding behind it like a shield, protecting this controversial map from the arrows of justice.

Battling Against the Tide: Voices of Dissent

The uproar isn’t just from those on the sidelines. Advocates and civil rights champions raised the alarm early and haven’t stopped yet. They continue blasting the glaring oversight in allowing another election to proceed under what they deem an “infirm map.”

It’s as if SCOTUS was not swayed by the arguments made in the Alexander vs South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP case, which took place in October of last year.

According to the Guardian, Leah Aden, a lawyer fighting the good fight with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, emphasizes the relentless pursuit of constitutional rights amidst this civil rights struggle.

“A second election under an infirm map is justice delayed when plaintiffs have made every effort to get a decision and remedy before another election under a map that denies them their rights,” Aden says.

A Glimpse Ahead: The Road to 2024

As the clock ticks down to the 2024 elections, this episode in South Carolina’s political saga serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy in the United States, especially the South.

The decision to proceed with a disputed map, in the face of glaring issues of fairness and representation, doesn’t just cast a shadow over the upcoming election; it threatens to eclipse the very principles of justice and equality that form the bedrock of the American electoral system.