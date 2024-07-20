‘Russell Is In Good Hands’: Ciara Reminds Fans She Still Keeps It Sexy

Since her debut in 2003, Ciara has been one of the music industry’s most prominent sex symbols. From “Ride” to “Body Party,” the singer has shown off her sex appeal in lyrics and music videos. Though she may now be a mother of four, Ciara isn’t holding back on proving she’s still as sexy as ever.

Since marrying NFL star Russell Wilson in 2016, Ciara and her husband have become the poster couple for romance. Not only do they publicly celebrate and love one another, but their family has been consistently growing.

As you may recall, the singer entered their relationship with one son from her previous relationship with rapper and repeat baby daddy Future. Wilson happily took on the role of stepdad before becoming a biological father himself. Not long into their marriage, the couple began growing their family and now have four children.

While Ciara is deep in her mommy bag, she is not afraid to keep it sexy. The “Level Up” singer recently posted a racy photo to Instagram, leaving fans drooling. In the black-and-white photo, Ciara appears with wet and seemingly blonde hair. She straddles a chair in nothing but a blazer, leg warmers, and ballet shoes, and she adds sunglasses as an accessory.

Though she has always embraced her body and sex appeal, having children doesn’t mean she has to turn down the sexy, and social media users are noticing. The comments on the steamy picture were clear that Russell Wilson is a lucky man, and he knows it too. The football player also commented with heart eyes and three crowns. In response to his comment, one user even pointed out that it makes sense that they keep having babies.

“So that’s how u ended up with 4 kids huh,” they wrote.

Another Instagram user predicted an upcoming pregnancy, “She gon wind up pregnant again,” while another stated, “Russell is in good hands.”

Some users were not focused on her ovaries and simply complimented her beauty, “GIVE EM LEGS MRS. WILSON.”

Another read, “Ok, Mrs Willson Yes indeed coming through with the pressure.”

Are Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Planning On Having More Kids?

While fans may have just been joking, Ciara’s having more children is not far-fetched. As BOSSIP reported, the 38-year-old gave birth to her fourth child with Wilson in December 2023. Just weeks later, she began her weight loss journey to prepare for her upcoming tour with Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes. It is possible that once the tour ends, the Wilsons may add an addition to their family. At the 2024 SAG Awards, the singer captured a moment of Russell’s impatience to get her home.

Additionally, Ciara was candid about her weight loss journey, which has been a little different for this pregnancy. She had a goal of losing 70 pounds before the tour, but fans are loving a thicker Ciara. Nevertheless, Ciara is focused on being ready for the tour.

She also recently posted a video to Instagram, celebrating her last day of breastfeeding, just two days before the tour began. The Georgia native began her first tour since 2009 in early July. Many fans have posted videos online displaying that the singer has still got it.