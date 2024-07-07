Bossip Video

One of our favorite celebrity couples, Ciara and Russell Wilson, declared their love with swoon-worthy messages to celebrate eight years of marriage.

Marriage is no joke, but few people make it look better than these lovebirds. The NFL baller shared a collection of super cute moments from their relationship. On Saturday, he graced the ‘gram with a compilation of videos going all the way back to their stunning wedding in 2016. Their eight years of matrimony are only the beginning of a “lifetime” together.

“Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us @Ciara! Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you! I am so grateful for our journey together. Here’s to a lifetime more,” he wrote. “I love you Mrs. Wilson to Heaven & back.”

The montage of intimate moments included their four children: Future Zahir, 10, from Ciara’s previous relationship with Future Hendrix; Sienna, 7; Win, 4; and the newest addition, Amara, 6 months.

The “Promise” singer shared her own sweet series of clips reflecting on their romance: “I’m so grateful for our love! 8 years!”

“I love walking with you, talking with you, being in your arms, and doing everything with you! I’m the happiest girl because of how you love me! I’m so grateful for our love! 8 years! So proud of us! Yay! Happy Anniversary my love! @DangeRussWilson. I love you so much!” she wrote.

As usual, the comments are full of fans trying to get Ciara’s prayer to ask Big Sandals for the kind of love she shares with the Steelers star.

Russell and Ciara met nearly a decade ago in 2015. The next year, they tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

When Ciara isn’t raising her beautiful family, sharing romantic adventures with Russell, or breaking the internet with her gorgeous “Goodies,” she’s still shutting down stages like the superstar she is.

The “One, Two Step” stunner is on Missy Elliott’s tour, Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience. Last week, Ciara and her long-time collaborator hit the road with Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

Congratulations to Ciara and Russell Wilson on 8 years of marriage!