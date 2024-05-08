Bossip Video

After fanning the flames of the Drake and Kendrick feud, Future is seemingly beefing with Gunna over their competing release dates.

In recent weeks Future and Metro Boomin’s albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and with that much music, you would think Future would set his sights on the upcoming “We Trust You” tour.

However, according to Future’s latest tweets, tour preparation can wait as he has more music for the people.

In bizarre tweets, he proclaimed that his mixtape is better than an unnamed artist’s upcoming album.

There was speculation that the rapper was referring to his numerous tracks on We Still Don’t Trust You, but it was revealed that he was referring to a new mixtape.

On May 10, Future confirmed that he has a new project on the way, and his announcement helped social media pinpoint that his tweets were aimed at Gunna.

Gunna previously announced that his second album since being released from jail would drop on May 10, so it’s clear that Future wants his mixtape to compete with the fellow rapper’s project.

If you recall, Future and Young Thug had beef early into Thug’s career but became friends and released their joint album Super Slimey. Now it looks like Future might have an issue with Young Thug’s associate Gunna.

Which project will you listen to first, Future’s mixtape or Gunna’s One Of Wun?