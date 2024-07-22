‘Single… And IDGAF!’ Kash Doll Reveals Reasons For Tracy T Split 1 Month After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Kash Doll is “single” and “DGAF” after announcing she broke up with Tracy T only one month after welcoming their second child. While the news shocked supporters of the rappers’ romance and growing family, baby daddy Tracy entered the chat to prove he’s equally unbothered.

As a new mom of two and three years into a high-profile relationship, there is nothing easy about walking away. Haters are nothing new for the Detroit rapper, but she anticipated extra stress and stigma as a single mother. That didn’t stop Kash Doll from choosing herself and focusing on her own happiness because she definitely “DGAF” about the “baby mama” backlash.

Kash Doll took to Instagram Stories to share her unexpected new relationship status.

“SINGLE…. AND IDGAF ABOUT Y’ALL SAYING I HAVE TWO KIDS BY HIM. NOW I’M JUST A BABY MOMMA BLAH BLAH BLAH… I’M NOT DEALING WITH JUST ANYTHING TO JUST KEEP MY FAMILY TOGETHER,” she wrote.

Tell ’em how you really feel, Kash Doll!

Kash Doll Opens Up About The Reason For Her Breakup, Tracy T Responds

The “Ready Set” rapper returned to social media after deleting the post to call out the people more invested in her relationship than her artistry.

“Posting something like that, it just goes to show how quick everybody pick up anything with your personal life. But when you’re an album, a song, or merch, or things that put money in your pocket,” she revealed. “Everybody wants to talk about you and put you down in your worst moments or laugh or ‘I told you so,’ when none of our life is f**king perfect,” Kash doll continued.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3V67XBLqWG/?img_index=1

In addition to questioning so-called fans’ motives, she opened up about her own for wanting the split. The Instagram announcement sounds like she’s fed up after dealing with drama. Yet Kash Doll was very straightforward about why her relationship with Tracy T didn’t work out: “One person wasn’t ready.”

“No relationship would be perfect until both parties is ready. And that has nothing to do with what type of woman you are or what type of man that is. Just one person wasn’t ready and one person could’ve been,” Kash Doll explained.

She added that she goes through struggles and situations like everyone else. Yet we would never know because she keeps her private life private on social media.

“I don’t sit up here on social media and just talk about my business all of the time, but I go through s**t just like y’all… I never claim to have the perfect situation. I just express it through pictures and videos,” she continued. “I didn’t hide my situation because I had beautiful kids out of it, but that’s not my life of just sitting here pretending like everything is ok, because it’s not.”

The BMF actress went on to confirm that she’s so happy to be a mother that “keeping a man” isn’t her biggest concern. KD insisted that her family will be good regardless of the relationship. She also noted that not even marriage could or should keep a couple together if they’re not right or ready for each other.

Tracy T also entered the chat after concerned comments started to pour in. He logged into IG Live to respond to a message to “keep your head up.”

“What the f**k you think wrong with me? I’m ok, man,” he assured his followers.

Welp, it looks like everyone is in a good place about moving on, at least on their public platforms. As long as both exes can coparent 2-year-old Kashton and 1-month-old Klarity as peacefully as they sound now, the end of their coupledom doesn’t have to be the end of the world.