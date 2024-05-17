Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves won this year’s Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix with his star-studded suite of celebrity guests that included Hulk Hogan, Joe Burrow, DeAndre Hopkins, French Montana, Jalen Ramsey, Desi Banks, Greg Tarzan Davis, Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, Tee Higgins, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, Mark Ingram, and many more.
Check out the video recap below:
In their latest spotting since making things Instagram official (unless they’re trolling), Druski and Rubi Rose canoodled in videos and posed for pics while enjoying the suite life in Miami.
For those out of the loop, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is a “one-of-a-kind event that showcases the incredible sport of F1 and reflects Miami’s unique position as a global curator of culture,” according to its site.
With invites to the biggest events and coveted baddie Rubi Rose on his arm, Druski is livin’ the life as one of Comedy’s hottest social media stars who recently wrapped up the first season of hit Youtube show Coulda Been House.
On the show, contestants take the stage to perform in front of Coulda Been Records CEO Druski to potentially win a $50,000 grand prize and custom Coulda Been Records chain.
Check out the finale with special guest Snoop Dogg below:
Coulda Been House originally debuted on February 28th and has amassed over 5 million views worldwide. Directed by David Janoff, this past season was packed with wild moments and surprise guest appearances from Chris Brown, Birdman, and more.
Fights and all sorts of chaos also erupted as the pressure of winning pushed a few contestants to their limits.
