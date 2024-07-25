His Way: Usher Raises The Bar With Rémy Martin Ahead Of Highly Anticipated ‘Past Present Future’ Tour, Announces Ticket Sweepstakes For Fans

After winning Super Bowl MVP and dazzling fans at ESSENCE Fest, Usher extended his winning streak with another dynamic Rémy Martin partnership ahead of his highly anticipated ‘Past Present Future’ Tour.

The latest collaboration between Raymond and Rémy Martin includes exclusive specialty cocktails and a sweepstakes (open until October 31) giving fans the chance to win tickets to a show during the tour.

“This tour is a celebration of the past, present and future. Teaming up with Rémy Martin, a brand that’s felt like family for more than a decade and has been crafting cognac for 300 years, is the perfect collaboration in bringing the tour to life across the U.S.,” said Usher. “Together, we honor the legacy of music and cognac, celebrating our shared history while looking forward to an exciting future.”

Celebrating its 300-year anniversary, Rémy Martin shares a ‘unique mission’ with the Atlanta native in connecting past, present, and future.

Together, they’ll provide iconic vibes with a series of exclusive VIP fan experiences highlighting unique cocktail experiences featuring Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, VSOP, and XO.

Cocktails created for the tour include The Rémy La Pêche Noire which spotlights Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, The Coming Home which captures the opulence of Rémy Martin XO, and The Rhythm & Ginger highlighting Rémy Martin VSOP.

“As we continue to support Usher uring this legendary year, we’re proud to pass the javelin on to the next generation of cognac drinkers and music lovers,” said Nicolas Beckers, Chief Executive Officer of Rémy Cointreau Americas. “Through our tour partnership and sweepstakes, Rémy Martin is reaching clients where they are, offering unforgettable moments of celebration and connection.”

With only a few weeks until opening night in Atlanta (8/14), Usher continues to add new dates to the mostly sold out tour that takes over Europe in 2025.

“It’s been a minute, Europe! I’m as hyped as you are to be back,” said Usher in a statement via Live Nation. “The love for these shows has been incredible, and I’m truly blessed and thankful for each and every one of you. Seven epic nights in London, four in Amsterdam, two in Paris and Berlin and counting… get ready for an A-TOWN takeover!”

For more info about the tour/updated dates, click here.