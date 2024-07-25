Patience Phillips Purrrfection: Halle Berry Celebrates 20th Annifurrrsary Of ‘Catwoman’ With Topless Thirrrst Traps, Meows Fans Into Frisky Feline FRENZY

That meowing you heard was Halle Berry, 57, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of polarizing comic book flick Catwoman in a sexy series of topless thirrrst traps paying tribute to her iconic character Patience Phillips.

In her latest viral post, the Oscar-winning actress can be seen posing with rescue cats while reminding everyone, once again, that no one’s doing it like her at 57-years-young.

“And STILL… meow!” she captioned on the trending photoshoot. “It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN! Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful! ♥️”

Since its release in 2004, Catwoman has existed in the pop culture pantheon of massive flops before its recent ‘it’s not that bad’ comeback on social media.

You may recall Berry winning a RAZZIE for her campy performance in the film and showing up to the ceremony with her Oscar to accept the trophy for Worst Performance.

Despite that famous flex, Berry admittedly carried the negativity surrounding the panned film for years.

“I felt like it was Halle Berry’s failure, but I didn’t make it alone,” she revealed in a retrospective interview with EW. “All these years, I’ve absolutely carried it. Being a Black woman, I’m used to carrying negativity on my back, fighting, being a fish swimming upstream by myself,” she continued. “I’m used to defying stereotypes and making a way out of no way. I didn’t want to be casual about it, but I went and collected that Razzie, laughed at myself, and kept it moving. It didn’t derail me because I’ve fought as a Black woman my whole life. A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn’t love it, but it wasn’t going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do.”

Do you think Catwoman is as bad as people say it is? Would you want to see a Catwoman 2? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over Halle’s latest viral thirrrst traps on the flip.