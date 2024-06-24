*Entire internet zooms in*
Ageless stunner Halle Berry, 57, is back at it again with the social media shenanigans–this time, causing a commotion over her see-through Reiss dress that seemingly gave fans a glimpse of her goodies in the latest viral post from the internet-savvy star.
In the trending post, Berry can be seen having a Marilyn Monroe moment in her classic-styled dress while baring her thinly-veiled Berry which she coyly acknowledged in a follow-up post.
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 22, 2024
This latest viral moment comes after the lovable actress promoted her upcoming psychological thriller Never Let Go by joining in on the running joke about her on-screen kids always being in danger.
😌 @neverletgo September 27 https://t.co/WuIWnsh8Vt pic.twitter.com/bBKIp5gx70
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 16, 2024
One thing about @halleberry she gonna play the mama and kids are gonna be missing,kidnapped ,or Deceased. #NeverLetGo pic.twitter.com/Z9mLio0aDm
— BhaddMarques 👜 (@BhaddMarques) May 16, 2024
In Never Let Go, Berry does everything she can to protect her fraternal twin sons from a nightmarish force that appears to have consumed their world.
To survive, they stay connected at all times, urging each other to never let go and fall victim to the darkness in the woods.
But when one of the boys questions if the evil is even real, the ties that bind them are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.
Check out the spooky trailer below:
Directed by visionary filmmaker Alexandre Aja, Never Let Go also stars Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins as the latest kids left in Halle Berry’s care.
“The big question for me, for Momma, is: Has Momma been driven crazy? said Berry about her character in an exclusive interview with EW.
If you can imagine living with only two children for a decade and having no interaction with anyone else, that wasn’t always Momma’s existence, but it is the existence of the boys. So I think what you question about Momma is, is she really crazy? Was she always crazy? Was she driven crazy?
And the big question is: Is everything real or not? Is what she’s seeing real? Is she schizophrenic? Has she gone mad? And the boys start to question if it’s real — and that’s when sort of mayhem starts because they’re older now, they’re 10, they’re not always believing everything that Momma has told them. And when they start to question her, that’s when things start to go awry. Momma loses control of her boys and then things go crazy.”
Will you be seating for Never Let Go? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Halle’s now-viral dress on the flip.
Halle got da berry out https://t.co/dn9nD5PjXs pic.twitter.com/BqtjkiZXI6
— Big Jared (@TapwaterJared) June 22, 2024
https://t.co/1k4ZwI0wqt pic.twitter.com/LHVp2S30M9
— Edward. (@DepressedDETN) June 21, 2024
AUNTIE YOUR COOCHIE OUT https://t.co/cNxqzo4qCF
— Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) June 21, 2024
fuck it i zoomed in pic.twitter.com/ikOqr2HcWG https://t.co/GJOGlnJLQQ
— LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) June 21, 2024
Wait a min https://t.co/rqS4FU9Yqi pic.twitter.com/X63mYCtd1V
— Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) June 23, 2024
https://t.co/teiGsCld5y pic.twitter.com/XPNBWt50oC
— 🅿️hiliam 🌊 (@pchidichimo3) June 24, 2024
https://t.co/5r6UmX0lp6 pic.twitter.com/sGjax6wMj0
— The Hoopers (@HoopersPod) June 21, 2024
We all did it, didn’t we??? https://t.co/LVdm0Hp9yK
— Reet- no Rose (@theNFLchick) June 21, 2024
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 22, 2024
-
