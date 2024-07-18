Loni Love Says Tyler Perry Should Hire Black Directors And Writers
Loni Love Constructively Claims Tyler Perry Should Hire Black Writers & Directors After ‘Divorce In The Black’ Receives ‘0%’ On Rotten Tomatoes
Comedienne/actress Loni Love is urging Tyler Perry to enhance his film narratives by hiring Black writers and directors “with experience” to help. Now, reviews are mixed about her comments with some saying “hellurrrrrr” to the constructive criticism, and others obstinately defending the filmmaker.
Loni expressed her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) on July 15, prompted by a Screen Rant article critiquing Perry’s recent Amazon Prime film Divorce In The Black, starring Meagan Good and Corey Hardrict, which received an “exceedingly rare 0%” Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes upon its July 11 release. Despite this, the film garnered a 71% audience score, indicating moderate viewer support.
“I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now. I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies,” Loni penned, reacting to the news.
By hiring a talented Black team of filmmakers and screenwriters, Loni Love claimed that it could help Perry make his films and TV projects “award-worthy.” She pondered if the 54-year-old director and actor was attempting to “save money” by directing and writing his projects alone. In 2020, the Madea Goes to Jail star and creator revealed that he wrote his own TV and film projects, an honor he took pride in due to his extreme “work ethic.”
What Is Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer score?
The Tomatometer score on the website represents the percentage of positive reviews from professional critics for a given film or television show.
This score is calculated after a movie or TV show receives at least five reviews. When there is no Tomatometer score available, it may be because the title hasn’t been released yet or hasn’t received enough ratings to generate a score.
It’s unclear what the case may be for Perry, but this isn’t the first time he has received a low score from the outlet. His film Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland, received a Tomatometer score of 17% and an audience score of 37% following its release on Netflix in February.
Audience reactions to Loni’s comments were mixed, with some agreeing that Perry could benefit from improving his storylines with the help of others. One user compared Perry’s recent films to those found on Tubi, known for featuring low-budget movies with lesser-known actors. Others defended Perry, arguing that he has the creative freedom to produce whatever he chooses.
Amid all of the chatter, Cory Hardrict who plays lead alongside Meagan Good in the movie, is weighing in.
Cory Hardrict Defends ‘Divorce In The Black’ From Rotten Tomatoes Score
On Wednesday, the actor was spotted outside of LAX by TMZ, and he happily chatted with them about the film’s success.
“Yeah, listen, I’m in Mr. Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black,” said Hardrict while noting it’s the “number one movie in the world.” “I’m excited, man, number one movie in the world right now! Listen, I’m excited.”
He also side-stepped a comment about the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score.
“I don’t know nothing about it,” he said. “I didn’t see that. I mean, the people love the movie and we do it for the people, that’s who I do it for. If the culture’s rocking with it, it’s all love. Shout out Mr. Perry, I love Mr. Perry, though. That’s my guy!”
Perry Plans To Hire A Bigger Team In The Future
Perry hasn’t responded to Loni’s comment, but in 2021, the filmmaker told the Hollywood Reporter that within three or four years he plans to spread out his work to a team of like-minded creatives, directors, and writers.
“It’s going to be more of me overseeing, rather than doing the hands-on work. For the past six weeks, I was in the mountains. I wrote 72 episodes of television — just me in a room by myself, sitting out there, looking at the moose and the mountains. I treat it like a job,” Perry told the outlet.
Until then, life has been giving Perry enough inspiration and stories that he can inject into his TV, films, and projects. Perry has won several awards for his coveted films and TV shows such as the Gracie Award and the Governors Award by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, but he couldn’t care less about being recognized for his work.
“Hollywood has never been a goal — to fit in or to be a part of it. To have the last few years [of honors] at the Oscars, the Emmys and the star on the Walk of Fame, I was very moved and pleasantly surprised by it and thankful for it. But it’s never been my intention,” he added.
What do you think? Can Tyler Perry use some help in the writer’s room?
