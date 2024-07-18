Loni Love Constructively Claims Tyler Perry Should Hire Black Writers & Directors After ‘Divorce In The Black’ Receives ‘0%’ On Rotten Tomatoes

Comedienne/actress Loni Love is urging Tyler Perry to enhance his film narratives by hiring Black writers and directors “with experience” to help. Now, reviews are mixed about her comments with some saying “hellurrrrrr” to the constructive criticism, and others obstinately defending the filmmaker.

Loni expressed her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) on July 15, prompted by a Screen Rant article critiquing Perry’s recent Amazon Prime film Divorce In The Black, starring Meagan Good and Corey Hardrict, which received an “exceedingly rare 0%” Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes upon its July 11 release. Despite this, the film garnered a 71% audience score, indicating moderate viewer support.

“I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now. I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies,” Loni penned, reacting to the news.

By hiring a talented Black team of filmmakers and screenwriters, Loni Love claimed that it could help Perry make his films and TV projects “award-worthy.” She pondered if the 54-year-old director and actor was attempting to “save money” by directing and writing his projects alone. In 2020, the Madea Goes to Jail star and creator revealed that he wrote his own TV and film projects, an honor he took pride in due to his extreme “work ethic.”

What Is Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer score?

The Tomatometer score on the website represents the percentage of positive reviews from professional critics for a given film or television show.

This score is calculated after a movie or TV show receives at least five reviews. When there is no Tomatometer score available, it may be because the title hasn’t been released yet or hasn’t received enough ratings to generate a score.

It’s unclear what the case may be for Perry, but this isn’t the first time he has received a low score from the outlet. His film Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland, received a Tomatometer score of 17% and an audience score of 37% following its release on Netflix in February.

Audience reactions to Loni’s comments were mixed, with some agreeing that Perry could benefit from improving his storylines with the help of others. One user compared Perry’s recent films to those found on Tubi, known for featuring low-budget movies with lesser-known actors. Others defended Perry, arguing that he has the creative freedom to produce whatever he chooses.

Amid all of the chatter, Cory Hardrict who plays lead alongside Meagan Good in the movie, is weighing in.

Hit the flip for that.