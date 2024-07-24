Fenty Fitted Down! Rihanna RIH-veals Her Panties Match Her Sneakers As She Roams The Street Wearing All Fenty Everything

Wearing lingerie, sneakers, and makeup created by your very own brands has to be one of the biggest flexes of all time.

While a lot of us can’t relate to Rihanna in many ways, the caption of her latest Instagram post definitely spoke for a good majority. The makeup mogul announced that her goal of achieving a six-pack has been postponed til next year, and honestly….same.

Since Rih isn’t rocking washboard abs just yet, she’s shifted gears to a new goal: matching her shoes to her underwear. And when you’re the founder of both a lingerie brand and a shoe line, that goal seems pretty attainable.

The latest video on her IG page sees Rihanna wearing a brown plaid mini skirt along with a blue button-down shirt, accessorizing with a mini Louis Vuitton tote bag, a pair of aviator glasses, and some silver diamond necklaces. In the clip, Rih flashes her matching Savage X Fenty bra and thong, which also go perfectly with her black Fenty X Puma creepers.

“Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️,” the singer wrote in her caption.

Even though the rest of us probably don’t have brands of our own, matching our shoes to our panties seems much more attainable than getting abs before the summer ends.

Speaking of summer, Rihanna also took to Instagram to make a big announcement regarding another one of her brands: Fenty Beauty.

“tried to tell yall….we outside all 2024,” she began in her caption. “PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024 💄🏆.”

According to reports from ELLE, volunteers awarding medals to athletes will receive makeup kits so they can create a “designated look” using Fenty Beauty products. Six hundred volunteers are going to receive kits and tutorials on how to do their makeup for the global event. Fenty Beauty will also have its own makeup artists on-site in order to match volunteers to their foundation shade.

Products in the makeup kit will include the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

Another major partnership. We see you, Rih!