Celebrity

Rihanna RIH-veals Her Panties Match Her Sneakers

Fenty Fitted Down! Rihanna RIH-veals Her Panties Match Her Sneakers As She Roams The Street Wearing All Fenty Everything

Published on July 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wearing lingerie, sneakers, and makeup created by your very own brands has to be one of the biggest flexes of all time.

AWGE - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: WWD / Getty

While a lot of us can’t relate to Rihanna in many ways, the caption of her latest Instagram post definitely spoke for a good majority. The makeup mogul announced that her goal of achieving a six-pack has been postponed til next year, and honestly….same.

Related Stories

Since Rih isn’t rocking washboard abs just yet, she’s shifted gears to a new goal: matching her shoes to her underwear. And when you’re the founder of both a lingerie brand and a shoe line, that goal seems pretty attainable.

The latest video on her IG page sees Rihanna wearing a brown plaid mini skirt along with a blue button-down shirt, accessorizing with a mini Louis Vuitton tote bag, a pair of aviator glasses, and some silver diamond necklaces. In the clip, Rih flashes her matching Savage X Fenty bra and thong, which also go perfectly with her black Fenty X Puma creepers.

“Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️,” the singer wrote in her caption.

Even though the rest of us probably don’t have brands of our own, matching our shoes to our panties seems much more attainable than getting abs before the summer ends.

Speaking of summer, Rihanna also took to Instagram to make a big announcement regarding another one of her brands: Fenty Beauty.

“tried to tell yall….we outside all 2024,” she began in her caption. “PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024 💄🏆.”

According to reports from ELLE, volunteers awarding medals to athletes will receive makeup kits so they can create a “designated look” using Fenty Beauty products. Six hundred volunteers are going to receive kits and tutorials on how to do their makeup for the global event. Fenty Beauty will also have its own makeup artists on-site in order to match volunteers to their foundation shade.

Products in the makeup kit will include the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

Another major partnership. We see you, Rih!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

ASAP Rocky Rihanna Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Chaotic Crumb Confession: Tyra Banks Admits To Munching On Old Mattress Morsels Days After Snacking & Spilling In Bed

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close