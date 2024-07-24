Dove Disrespect: Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Denies Calling Zeta Phi Beta A ‘Colored’ Sorority, Singular Negro Colleague Capes Up As Finer Women Wallop Him On X

UPDATED — 9:44 AM 07/25/2024

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade is denying calling Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. a “colored” sorority and is alleging that he said “college.” The finer women of the sisterhood founded in 1920 however are not having it, and walloping him and his ignorance on X.

“People like Jamie Harrison, head of the DNC, calling me a clown, making racial, accusations [in] my direction,” said Kilmeade. “People across the country just see the headline and start throwing things, things out. It disparages me, disparages this company.”

He continued,

“It’s a learned moment for everyone on the couch, everyone watching. From now on, things have changed, said Kamala Harris. Are they looking to label anyone any time a racist, sexist, misogynist? I’m not going to back off anything I say. I think it was a huge mistake of going to a college sorority instead of the Prime Minister’s address, and I’m not going to apologize for it. But people who are in the media should be responsible when they report things.”

Do YOU think he said “college” or “colored”???

Below this line, the original story begins.

Vice President Kamala Harris has only been the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate for 72 hours, and the racist rhetoric is in full swing. That said, it should come as no surprise that FoKKKs News is competing for a gold medal in the bigotry Olympics. Today, on the Republican echo chamber television program Fox & Friends, host Brian Kilmeade tried to get away with saying some slick s**t about the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, and is now on the receiving end of righteous Black ire.

His comment came amid him criticizing Kamala for speaking at the sorority’s boule in Indianapolis on Wednesday instead of presiding over a congressional chamber for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address.

“She’d rather address in the summer, a sorority; a colored sorority like she can’t get out of that!”

Peep the video below.

Hellen Keller could hear clear as day what this right-wing Ritz just said. The backlash erupted on Twitter almost immediately.

Now onto co-host Lawrence B. Jones.

We actually don’t have questions for you Lawrence, because you jumped inside a phone booth, tied a mask around your face, donned a cape, and debased yourself in front of all of us to defend your hooded homie.

“He said college,” the Fox News anchor insisted.

Yeah, right.

We can’t expect much from the type of negroes who kiki at Fox News for a paycheck, but it’s still disappointing to watch brothas and sistas shoot bail to these weirdo conservatives when they say things, do things, or pass legislation that is not to the benefit of their people.

You know the saying…skinfolk…kinfolk.