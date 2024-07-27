Gary Owens Says His Ex-Wife Needs Sexual Satisfaction, Social Media Drags Him To Alabaster Abyss

Years after Gary Owen’s divorce from Kenya Duke, he still has her name in his mouth and got deservingly dragged for joking he needs “someone to f***ing d**k her down” so they can get along.

Self-proclaimed “Black famous” comedian Gary Owen married Kenya Duke in 2003 after they met in 1997. Together, they had two children, and Owen was also a stepfather to Duke’s son from a previous relationship. The couple was married for 18 years but divorced in 2021. Owen has admitted that his inability to remain faithful caused the demise of the relationship.

While the relationship ended just three years ago, the “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” actor has already started an entirely new family. The comedian became engaged to Bri Johnson, a nurse, shortly after the divorce was finalized. According to The U.S. Sun, Johnson was the woman Owen cheated on Duke with per now-deleted Instagram posts Duke made in 2021. Johnson and Owen welcomed twins in 2023.

Owen may be a new dad. However, his relationship with his older children is strained because of his testy relationship with his ex-wife, Duke. The comedian spoke about this on the Club Shay Shay podcast and a recent stand-up show.

According to Atlanta Black Star, while on stage, an audience member asked about Gary Owen’s divorce and whether he and Duke get along.

“That’s a legitimate question. We’re cordial. But yeah, I wouldn’t say we’re best buds,” he responded.

For the sake of being funny, Owen continued by suggesting that Duke needs a man for them to have a better relationship.

“I just, I need someone to f***ing d**k her down. I think that’ll do it. Like blow her f***ing back all the way out. She’ll probably be like, ‘How you doing, Gary?'” he joked.

Social Media Reacts to Gary Owen’s Divorce Comments

The crowd may have loved Owen’s joke, but some of the comments on the Instagram post are less than favorable. One Instagram user called out the jokester on his infidelity.

“Well if you cheat how you expect her to be,” the user stated.

Another commenter advised Owen to never “bash” the ex.

“‘Lightweight Cool” always the answer ‘im cool with her’ ‘ is what it is’ all great ex answers don’t bash your ex let them bash you,” they stated.

This commenter had the right idea because Duke called out Owen after his meeting with Shannon Sharpe in May 2024.

“His answer was funny to the crowd but his kids won’t like the answer,” the Instagram user suggested.

You may recall Owen was candid about his broken relationship with his two older children and stepchild after Owen’s divorce. He insinuated that his children were upset with him because their mom was upset with him. However, Duke was not happy with his comments.

“I am always kind and cool with you. I purposely, never make it awkward. I never bother you. I have given you my suggestions on the situation, but you don’t respect their boundaries. Which is why you discussed this again on social media. I don’t know what else to do to help you,” Duke stated in an Instagram post.

Hopefully, Owen can refrain from any further comments for the sake of rebuilding his relationship with his children.