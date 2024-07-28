Simone Biles Suffers Minor Injury, Pushes Through To Lead U.S. In Olympic Qualifying

After withdrawing shortly before the finals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles is determined to succeed in the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the gymnastics star suffered a leg injury that caused her to leave the floor for a period of time. Biles’ injury is proving to be minor, as she returned and performed some of the highest scores for the day.

According to ESPN, the gymnast performed her beam routine but had to seek out USA team doctor Marcia Faustin afterward. She was absent for a few minutes but returned to watch her teammates for a while. The outlet also stated that her coach, Cecile Landi, reported that Biles’ injury presented itself a few weeks before traveling to Paris, but it should not keep her from competing. Concerned fans can relax knowing that the gold medalist remains scheduled to compete in all events.

Simone Biles Pushes Through Pain In 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifying Competition

Audio picked up Biles saying that her calf was bothering her. Nevertheless, when the time for her floor routine arrived, she returned with a taped leg, ready to perform. She completed her routine, which is considered one of the hardest in the world, with no mistakes. After she left the mat, she met her other coach, Laurent Landi, with a hug.

“We told her to remind herself like she’s capable of doing it,” Cecile Landi said. “She knows she’s got it, and it’s OK, and then she did. So really excited for her,” Cecile stated.

Biles scored 14.600 for her floor routine. She also participated in the rest of the day’s events, including the vault, in which she scored 15.800, the highest score in the world this year. She also scored 14.733 on the beam and 14.433 on uneven bars, making her overall score 59.566.

“It was pretty amazing, 59.5,” her coach said. “Not perfect, so she can improve even … [but] just really good.”

Biles’ injury did not prevent the athlete from completing her skills, except for a skill she recently submitted to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday, July 26th. She reverted to her original routine so as not to agitate her injury further.

All Of The Stars Came To See Simone

Though her husband, Jonathan Owens, didn’t know who she was before dating her, Biles is so popular that celebrities are rushing to see the star athlete compete. ESPN stated several stars could be seen in the stands, ready to cheer on the decorated gymnast. Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, and John Legend could be seen in the audience.

Celebrities are not the only ones starstruck. Many of the world’s best athletes have expressed excitement and are getting the chance to see Biles perform on the world’s biggest athletic stage. She has also been included in many promotional materials for this year’s Olympics. BOSSIP recently reported that Biles was the star of the introduction of the USA team, featuring Beyoncé.

You may recall that Biles received heavy support after pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics due to having the “twisties.” Leg injury or not, Biles is ready to prove she still has it and that they say she is one of the best athletes in the world for a reason.