Watch Beyoncé Introduce Team USA At The 2024 Paris Olympics

Beyoncé Introduces Team USA During The 2024 Opening Ceremony, Flaunts Her Cowboy Carter Curves In Olympian Attire

Published on July 27, 2024

Beyoncé surprised everyone at the 2024 Paris Olympics by introducing Team USA during the open ceremonies and Cowboy Carter looked stunning while doing so.

Yesterday the 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off and all of our patriotic sides took over our bodies like the Venom symbiote. When LeBron James was spotted on the boat carrying the American flag with all of Team USA behind him, the show officially started.

Once the 2024 Open Ceremony kicked off the festivities were officially on the way setting the stage for two weeks of competition. According to Deadline, Beyoncé stunned everyone by introducing America’s top athletes for Team USA.

“Get a look at America, y’all,” Beyoncé declared as Simone Biles and other appeared on the screen. “These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us.”

Still in her Cowboy Carter bag Bey looked flawless sporting the red, white, and blue. For the occasion, she remixed her hit “YA YA” for the Team USA intros.

“That pride, and that joy, that’s what gets me about this team,” Bey proclaimed while stunning viewers. “And that’s what makes me believe in this team. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days. America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are.”

 

Team USA came in hot for day one with Snoop Dogg carrying the torch into Paris followed by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion in the opening ceremony celebrations. Despite our hostile political climate, America delivered on opening night and now it’s time to bring home the medals. You can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live on Peacock.

Click below to watch Beyoncé deliver the Team USA introductions during the Open Ceremony.

