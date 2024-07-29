Television

Snoop Is In The Spotlight On 'Olympic Highlights'

‘Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson’ Exclusive: The Hosts Have Jokes About Snoop Not Passing The Olympic Torch!

Published on July 29, 2024

Did you happen to catch the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris Friday?

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Peacock has a brand new show Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson locked and loaded. The commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will bring their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from today’s episode of Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson below.

In the clip, Snoop Dogg is walking with the torch while Kevin and Kenan analyze him holding the torch for “too long.” LOL. Check it out:

We love how the real joke is implied and not stated. Have you been loving watching Snoop at the Olympics as much as we are?! We’re going to guess that this won’t be the last time he ends up in a clip for Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson.

The Peacock Original just debuted on Friday, and airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through August 11. This all-new episode of Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson will be airing today at 3pm PT / 6pm ET on Peacock.

Will you be watching?

