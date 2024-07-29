Ready To Do Their BIG One: ‘Love Island USA’ Star Leah Kateb Says She & Miguel Are ‘On The Way’ To Becoming Official

Season 6 of Love Island USA took the world by storm, doubling viewership over the previous season of the series, according to Deadline.

One of the reasons it gained more viewership was undoubtedly Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix stepping in as host. But, while people came for Ariana, many stayed for the friendship trio dubbed PPG (short for “PowerPuff Girls”) consisting of Leah Kateb, Serena Page, and JaNa Craig.

Though Serena and Kordell–this season’s winners–and JaNa and Kenny both seem to be going strong, a lot of fans have questions about Leah’s relationship with her partner from the island, Miguel. Because Miguel had to go back to his native London before reuniting with Leah in LA, many fans have wondered how the pair are doing and if they’re going to be exclusive, despite the distance between them.

During a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Kateb referred to her partner as the “best person I’ve ever met in my life.”

When asked about whether or not the two of them have made things official, Leah replied: “I think it’s on the way…I wouldn’t be worried about us. We’re really locked in.”

She went on to reveal that she “probably would have left” the villa had Miguel not come in as a bombshell when he did.

“I was miserable, I was absolutely miserable,” Leah admitted. “And then everything changed and I’m just so lucky. I don’t know what I would have done if he wasn’t there.”

Throughout the whole interview, Leah simply couldn’t stop gushing about her man!

“I have nothing but good things to say about him,” she continued. “He is an honest, good man, and I feel very lucky that we’re even at the place that we’re at. I think that he just gets me so well – like better than anyone ever has…He is so understanding. He gives me so many perspectives on everything.” Kateb went on to say, “I think that he taught me so much as well. I think, like, you can literally see the growth of me throughout the villa, and I give a lot of credit to him for that.”

Fans will get to see Leah and Miguel reunite when the Season 6 cast gets back together for Love Island USA reunion on Monday, Aug. 19.