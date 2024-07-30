Celebrity Kids

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Pax Hospitalized With Head Injury

Prayers Up: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Hospitalized With Head Injury

Published on July 30, 2024

Pax Jolie-Pitt is in the hospital following a seriously scary bike accident.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son has been hospitalized with a severe head injury. According to reports from NBC News, Pax got into a crash while riding an electric bike on July 29.

Paramedics were called to an intersection in Los Angeles around 5 p.m. on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that they transported a male bike rider in his early 20s to a local hospital.

As for what happened, the e-bike rider reportedly rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Though more specific details of his head injury are unknown and medics feared a minor brain bleed in the wreck, the biker was said to be “conscious and alert” when transported to the nearby medical facility.

According to NBC News, Pax is now in “stable condition” and his mom Angelina is “by her son’s side.”

Photos obtained by TMZ show Jolie-Pitt riding his BMX-style e-bike just a couple weeks ago–and the 20-year-old wasn’t wearing a helmet. As pointed out by the outlet, “California helmet laws differ depending on the class of bicycle … so, it’s unclear if he needs one with that particular ride.”

Prayers up for a quick recovery!

