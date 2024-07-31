Jonathan Majors ‘Heartbroken’ Over Marvel’s Robert Downey Jr. Pivot, Says He Didn’t Receive The Same ‘Patience’ As His Peers

Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is “heartbroken” over the news Robert Downey Jr. replaced him as the villain in the upcoming Avengers films.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was packed with several announcements but you wouldn’t know as Robert Downey Jr.’s return to Marvel was all that mattered. After 2019 Avengers: Endgame saw the demise of RDJ’s character Tony Stark and the MCU’s new beginning. That future was placed promptly on the shoulders of actor Jonathan Majors who was cast as Kang the Conqueror. Majors was slated to carry several films which included two Avengers films but after he was convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, he was promptly terminated.

Now TMZ reports that the actor isn’t holding back his opinion on Marvel’s pivot.

“Yeah, heartbroken, of course,” said Majors when asked about Marvel’s new villain. “I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”

TMZ then asked his thoughts about Robert Downey’s and Ezra Miller’s legal troubles which never stopped them from being. booked to play Comic-book characters on screen.

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment and that they’re being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level,” Majors responded. “I didn’t really get that.”

Eventually, the interview, which felt extremely staged, ended with him revealing he would love to return to the Marvel Universe to finish his Kang journey.

“Kang? Hell yeah, hell yeah, hell yeah. I love him. That’s what I said, I love him. I love Kang, I love [Victor] Timely, I love He Who Remains. Love him. If that’s what the fans want. If that’s what Marvel wants, let’s roll. yeah.” said Majors.

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t Marvel’s only film. After dismal results with their latest films, the company is also reportedly paying the Russo Brothers over $80M to return and direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

So maybe RDJ would have been returning in some capacity all along.

You can watch Jonathan’s full interview about the shocking Marvel news below.