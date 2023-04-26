Bossip Video

This looks AMAZING.

Social media is buzzing over The Flash that blew away critics who experienced the highly anticipated superhero spectacle in a special early screening at CinemaCon in Vegas.

In the upcoming summer blockbuster, worlds collide when Barry (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past.

But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned threatening annihilation without any superheroes to stop him.

That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian that’s not exactly the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

Peep the EPIC new trailer below:

Play

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash also stars Sasha Calle, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue.

“It has to be good,” said Keaton about potentially stepping back into the batsuit for The Flash before joining the buzzy film. “There’s no reason to do it if it’s not good. It’s not gonna really change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and it’s really creative. I don’t know. It’s fun.”

The Flash races into theaters June 16.