Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Confronted By Former Mistress Jasmine Bleu On #LHHATL, Jasmine Claims Kirk Solicited Sex In Exchange For Child Support

Rasheeda’s name started trending on X following a confrontation on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta that included her husband and his former mistress.

Back in 2017, Rasheeda’s husband, Kirk Frost, was exposed for having a baby with another woman, Jasmine Bleu. Now, six years later, the married couple sat down with Kirk’s mistress to talk about their issues, which don’t seem to be completely in the past.

During the conversation, Jasmine confronted Kirk for allegedly not paying child support for their son, Kannon.

She also said she was shocked that Rasheeda was present for their meeting, saying in her confessional.

“The last time I seen Rasheeda is when she told me she wasn’t going to be an Instagram parent. The b***h lied.”

Bleu went on to call out Kirk for not coming to their son’s birthday party, which he admitted to, but also pointed out that he paid for it. Jasmine also said they previously agreed during mediation that Kirk would get Kannon the third weekend of every month, to which he responded, “We didn’t really agree to that.”

After Bleu insisted that the agreement was “signed on paper,” Rasheeda then reassured her that Kannon would always get the same “love” and “treatment” as the other children “when he’s around.” She also said that Jasmine and Kirk need to figure things out for their son’s sake.

Rasheeda went on to bring up a child services case against Jasmine, who pointed out that the case was dismissed. She and Bleu went back and forth on the matter before Rasheeda got up to leave, urging her husband to come to an agreement with Jasmine so they could get their son “on track.”

At the end of their conversation, Kirk told Jasmine she could “call me anytime,” going on to ask if she would be “fully dressed” or “how you normally be” when he comes to pick up Kannon.

When Jasmine questioned him, Kirk replied, “You came to the door a few times in your birthday suit.” Bleu denied his assertion, warning, “I don’t erase no message. I don’t erase nothing.”

Later, in her confessional, Jasmine claims she has “so many messages from Kirk,” saying that they can either co-parent or “go to war.”

In another scene shown Tuesday and captured by TheInfoSpot, Jasmine also alleged that Kirk asked to bed her in return for more child support.

“He’s told me, I can give you more as long as we’re f****g,” she told her friend. “The reason why I never really outed him is I don’t wanna take two steps back, I’ve never told a soul. Nobody knows about this s*** but gloves is off, you forced my hand.”

Check out reactions to their entire conversation down below: