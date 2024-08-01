Celebrate National Spritzer Day With These Delicious Recipes
Tasty Treats: Celebrate National Spritz Day With These Delicious Summer Recipes
Enjoy National Spritzer Day with these delicious hand-curated cocktails as we inch closer to bidding farewell to summer.
National Spritzer Day has been popular in recent years, but the real sippers have always indulged in a delicious spritzer. It’s the perfect summer drink and we’ve got a list of ways to enjoy it.
You know the drill grab the bar chart, Riedel glassware, and let’s start mixing up some concoctions.
BOSSIP’s National Spritzer Day Drink Guide
The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
Aperol
Cinzano Prosecco
Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
Slice of orange
Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
Lo-Fi Spritz
Ingredients:
2 parts Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
2 parts sparkling wine
Splash of soda
Grapefruit slice garnish
Method: Build in a white wine glass over ice and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
The Amante Spritz
Ingredients:
2 Parts Amante 1530
3 Parts Prosecco
1 Part High-Quality Soda Water
1 Squeeze of a Lemon Wedge – Drop it in
Method: Combine over ice and enjoy.
Italicus Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz ITALICUS Rosolio Di Bergamotto
4 oz parts Prosecco
3 green olives to garnish
Method: Build in a wine glass over ice. Simply combine one part Italicus with two parts Prosecco or Champagne over ice. Add garnish with three green olives to balance the floral aromas with a touch of saltiness.
Little Death
Created by Daintree Rooftop & Lounge
Ingredients:
0.5 oz Juliette Peach Liqueur
1 oz Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
0.25 oz Ginger Gyrup
0.25 oz Cucumber Syrup
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
Top: Champagne
Method: Fill your glass with ice. Add Juliette Peach Liqueur, Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro, lemon juice, cucumber syrup, and ginger syrup. Gently stir and top with the champagne of choice. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon.
Le Moné Spritz
Ingredients:
1.5oz (or equal parts) Le Moné
1.5oz (or equal parts) Prosecco
Method: Pour equal parts Le Moné with equal parts prosecco over ice. Garnish with green grapes and lemon.
METAXA 7 Stars “Greek Spritz”
Ingredients:
1.4 oz METAXA 7 Stars
1.4 oz Prosecco or other Sparkling Wine
0.7 oz Splash Tonic
3 dash Peach Bitters or Peach Juice
Method: Pour all ingredients into a glass of ice and stir. Top up with Prosecco and garnish with peach wedge.
