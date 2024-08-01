Tasty Treats: Celebrate National Spritz Day With These Delicious Summer Recipes

Enjoy National Spritzer Day with these delicious hand-curated cocktails as we inch closer to bidding farewell to summer.

National Spritzer Day has been popular in recent years, but the real sippers have always indulged in a delicious spritzer. It’s the perfect summer drink and we’ve got a list of ways to enjoy it.

You know the drill grab the bar chart, Riedel glassware, and let’s start mixing up some concoctions.

BOSSIP’s National Spritzer Day Drink Guide

The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Lo-Fi Spritz

Ingredients:

2 parts Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

2 parts sparkling wine

Splash of soda

Grapefruit slice garnish

Method: Build in a white wine glass over ice and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

The Amante Spritz

Ingredients:

2 Parts Amante 1530

3 Parts Prosecco

1 Part High-Quality Soda Water

1 Squeeze of a Lemon Wedge – Drop it in

Method: Combine over ice and enjoy.

Italicus Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz ITALICUS Rosolio Di Bergamotto

4 oz parts Prosecco

3 green olives to garnish

Method: Build in a wine glass over ice. Simply combine one part Italicus with two parts Prosecco or Champagne over ice. Add garnish with three green olives to balance the floral aromas with a touch of saltiness.

Little Death

Created by Daintree Rooftop & Lounge

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Juliette Peach Liqueur

1 oz Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

0.25 oz Ginger Gyrup

0.25 oz Cucumber Syrup

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

Top: Champagne

Method: Fill your glass with ice. Add Juliette Peach Liqueur, Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro, lemon juice, cucumber syrup, and ginger syrup. Gently stir and top with the champagne of choice. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon.

Le Moné Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5oz (or equal parts) Le Moné

1.5oz (or equal parts) Prosecco

Method: Pour equal parts Le Moné with equal parts prosecco over ice. Garnish with green grapes and lemon.

METAXA 7 Stars “Greek Spritz”

Ingredients:

1.4 oz METAXA 7 Stars

1.4 oz Prosecco or other Sparkling Wine

0.7 oz Splash Tonic

3 dash Peach Bitters or Peach Juice

Method: Pour all ingredients into a glass of ice and stir. Top up with Prosecco and garnish with peach wedge.